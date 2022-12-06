ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Simplemost

Is Your Password One Of The Most Common In The US?

How safe are your app and online accounts? Unfortunately, if you are part of the 85% of people who use variations of the same password on different accounts, your data may not be very secure. And if you use one of the 20 most common passwords in the U.S., your risk of data theft could be even higher. According to password manager NordPass, 83% of these passwords can be cracked in less than a second.
ZDNet

How to add Do Not Track to Thunderbird (and why you should)

In this modern age, it's growing harder and harder to prevent being tracked online. Most often this is used to better target you for advertising. That alone, for many, is an invasion of privacy. Because of that, several types of software have adopted Do Not Track (DNT). In web browsers,...
PC Magazine

No More Passwords: How to Set Up Apple's Passkeys for Easy Sign-ins

We all use passwords to secure our many online accounts, but that means having to remember complex codes or pay for password managers. With iOS 16, Apple introduces a new scheme, dubbed passkeys, that could help make passwords a thing of the past. Passkeys allows you to sign into your...
technewstoday.com

How to Block Emails on Gmail

Alongside personal use, Gmail has proved to be beneficial for many businesses. From sending mass emails to periodic newsletters, it isn’t unlikely for users to get spammed with an inbox full of emails. Gmail provides limited storage space of 15GB, so you would want to block senders that send emails you do not wish to view.
ZDNet

How to clear the Opera browser cache and why you should do it regularly

I've been using Opera as my default browser for some time now. The main reason I do so is that Opera has perfected tab management. But like any browser, Opera can, over time, develop problems. Most often those problems lie within what's saved in the cache. What is this "cache"...
TechRadar

A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays

Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
knowtechie.com

DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android

DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
9to5Mac

1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge

1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
The Independent

VPN deals for December: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more

What’s a VPN? Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network”, and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations that needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown in recent years, and now many regular people use them to keep...
Digital Trends

Google is now supporting my awful browser habits, and I love it

Google has just released a new update for Chrome, and it could be a real timesaver if you’re anything like me. I have some pretty bad habits when it comes to how I use my browsers, and instead of forcing me to improve, Google is supporting me. Needless to say, I love it.
Android Police

Bitwarden adopts passwordless authentication for its web vault

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Let's be honest: we're all supposed to use unique passwords for everything, but who has that kind of mental bandwidth? Most of us either remember a few passwords and uses them in rotation across websites, or remember just one master password required for a dedicated password manager. LastPass may be in recovery from its second serious security incident this year, but rival services are busy adding quality-of-life features like passwordless authentication. One of our favorite password managers, Bitwarden, now allows you to log into the service's web vault using just the smartphone app, bypassing the need for a master password every time.
TechRadar

Web skimming hackers infiltrate over 40 ecommerce websites - that we know of

A new set of web skimming attacks have been discovered by JavaScript monitoring company Jscrambler, including attacks using methods that are reportedly unrecognizable. In a blog post (opens in new tab), the company outlined how it detected a web skimming attack on a discounted web marketing and analytics service occurred through the acquisition of its domain name (Cockpit). The domain name has not been in use since 2014.
hackernoon.com

How I Created My First Google Sheets Add-On and Why You Should Try It Too

This is quite a seminal moment in Better Sheets’ history. Instead of just another tutorial, I've built an actual tool within the Google Sheets universe. Have you ever thought about taking your Google Sheets experience to the next level by creating your own add-on? In this article, I'll share...
ZDNet

How much RAM does your Windows 11 PC need?

Random access memory -- commonly referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. RAM can make or break a PC. The more RAM you have, the more applications you can have running side-by-side. Also: How much RAM does...
jguru.com

4 Easy Ways to Unblock Restricted Websites

As you know, when you’re online, you have to face blocked websites. Such websites are blocked due to many reasons by different stakeholders. If you’re a school-going, management can restrict your access to some violent or irrelevant websites. You can’t access entertainment websites in the office, and things work like that.
ZDNet

26 best security camera deals for the holidays: Arlo, Google, and more on sale

As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my puppy while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my little dude sleeping on his favorite bed via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.

