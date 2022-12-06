Read full article on original website
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Is Your Password One Of The Most Common In The US?
How safe are your app and online accounts? Unfortunately, if you are part of the 85% of people who use variations of the same password on different accounts, your data may not be very secure. And if you use one of the 20 most common passwords in the U.S., your risk of data theft could be even higher. According to password manager NordPass, 83% of these passwords can be cracked in less than a second.
ZDNet
How to add Do Not Track to Thunderbird (and why you should)
In this modern age, it's growing harder and harder to prevent being tracked online. Most often this is used to better target you for advertising. That alone, for many, is an invasion of privacy. Because of that, several types of software have adopted Do Not Track (DNT). In web browsers,...
PC Magazine
No More Passwords: How to Set Up Apple's Passkeys for Easy Sign-ins
We all use passwords to secure our many online accounts, but that means having to remember complex codes or pay for password managers. With iOS 16, Apple introduces a new scheme, dubbed passkeys, that could help make passwords a thing of the past. Passkeys allows you to sign into your...
technewstoday.com
How to Block Emails on Gmail
Alongside personal use, Gmail has proved to be beneficial for many businesses. From sending mass emails to periodic newsletters, it isn’t unlikely for users to get spammed with an inbox full of emails. Gmail provides limited storage space of 15GB, so you would want to block senders that send emails you do not wish to view.
ZDNet
How to clear the Opera browser cache and why you should do it regularly
I've been using Opera as my default browser for some time now. The main reason I do so is that Opera has perfected tab management. But like any browser, Opera can, over time, develop problems. Most often those problems lie within what's saved in the cache. What is this "cache"...
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
9to5Mac
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
VPN deals for December: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more
What’s a VPN? Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network”, and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations that needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown in recent years, and now many regular people use them to keep...
9to5Mac
Why I think email is still the best communication service, as Yahoo Mail for iOS gets another upgrade
Earlier this fall, Yahoo Mail added new features designed to streamline how users manage commerce features via email. As the Christmas season likely leads to more email newsletters, shopping alerts, and discounts, read on to learn how Yahoo is looking to improve signal-to-noise with your inbox. Yahoo Mail’s new top-of-inbox...
Digital Trends
Google is now supporting my awful browser habits, and I love it
Google has just released a new update for Chrome, and it could be a real timesaver if you’re anything like me. I have some pretty bad habits when it comes to how I use my browsers, and instead of forcing me to improve, Google is supporting me. Needless to say, I love it.
Bitwarden adopts passwordless authentication for its web vault
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Let's be honest: we're all supposed to use unique passwords for everything, but who has that kind of mental bandwidth? Most of us either remember a few passwords and uses them in rotation across websites, or remember just one master password required for a dedicated password manager. LastPass may be in recovery from its second serious security incident this year, but rival services are busy adding quality-of-life features like passwordless authentication. One of our favorite password managers, Bitwarden, now allows you to log into the service's web vault using just the smartphone app, bypassing the need for a master password every time.
TechRadar
Web skimming hackers infiltrate over 40 ecommerce websites - that we know of
A new set of web skimming attacks have been discovered by JavaScript monitoring company Jscrambler, including attacks using methods that are reportedly unrecognizable. In a blog post (opens in new tab), the company outlined how it detected a web skimming attack on a discounted web marketing and analytics service occurred through the acquisition of its domain name (Cockpit). The domain name has not been in use since 2014.
hackernoon.com
How I Created My First Google Sheets Add-On and Why You Should Try It Too
This is quite a seminal moment in Better Sheets’ history. Instead of just another tutorial, I've built an actual tool within the Google Sheets universe. Have you ever thought about taking your Google Sheets experience to the next level by creating your own add-on? In this article, I'll share...
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 11 PC need?
Random access memory -- commonly referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. RAM can make or break a PC. The more RAM you have, the more applications you can have running side-by-side. Also: How much RAM does...
jguru.com
4 Easy Ways to Unblock Restricted Websites
As you know, when you’re online, you have to face blocked websites. Such websites are blocked due to many reasons by different stakeholders. If you’re a school-going, management can restrict your access to some violent or irrelevant websites. You can’t access entertainment websites in the office, and things work like that.
ZDNet
EufyCam 3 and HomeBase 3 review: All the security you'll need
The new Eufy Edge Security System, which combines outdoor security cameras and a hub for recordings, costs a not-unusual $550. After trying its features for almost two months, I think it's justified.
ZDNet
26 best security camera deals for the holidays: Arlo, Google, and more on sale
As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my puppy while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my little dude sleeping on his favorite bed via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
