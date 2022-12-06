Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Hand Cannon
Elias is the kind benefactor of your first ranged weapon in Black Iron Prison: the Hand Cannon Pistol. You will automatically gain the schematic for the Hand Cannon after meeting up with Elias in Aftermath, but before you can use it, it must first be bought in the Reforge. If...
IGN
Stun Baton
Buh-bye Crowbar, hello Stun Baton. As you progress through the Outbreak chapter, you will come across a Security Control Room. Jacob will automatically pick up the Stun Baton from the slain officer on the floor. The Stun Baton becomes your primary melee weapon after looting it.
IGN
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
IGN
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
IGN
Online Multiplayer - How the Gang Network Works
Dragon Quest Treasures has multiplayer, at least in a manner of speaking. If you're already making good headway with our tips and tricks, then it could be you want a change of pace. If you’ve seen it and you’re trying to figure out how the Gang Network works in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re not alone. The multiplayer features don’t allow you to run around in each other’s worlds, but there are a few benefits to helping each other out.
IGN
Sanctuary Grove - Mirkweed
In addition to completing The Path quests, you must also unlock travel to Sanctuary Grove in Midgard by talking to Ratatoskr at Sindri’s House. When you’ve done these tasks, head for a Mystic Gateway and unlock the gateway at Sanctuary Grove. Head down to Chaurli the giant turtle, and you’ll find the flower to the East of him (or his right, if you prefer) at the end of the path.
IGN
Chapter 2B
There are two possible routes players can take in the second chapter. The second path is given when you choose to obey Leonar's orders in Balmamusa near the end of Chapter 1.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Wiki Guide
The Shiv is the first weapon you come across in The Callisto Protocol. It is a melee weapon, given to you by Elias after you escape your cell in the Outbreak chapter. You will find Elias in his cell, across from the stairs after leaving Cell Block 36 P360.
IGN
Crash Team Rumble - Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Crash Team Rumble is an upcoming 4v4 team-based online multiplayer game that will have the titular Bandicoot and his friends duking it out in wild and zany areas. Crash Team Rumble arrives on PlayStation and Xbox in 2023.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally supposed to come to PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then.
IGN
Stolen Treasures 3 - Janbiya
This Artifact is found in a snowed-in room at the base of Tyr’s Temple, the large round building in the middle of the lake. You can find it at the North-East side of the building, close to the base of the bridge and to the right of the entrance to the Raider Stronghold.
IGN
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
IGN
Kvasirs Poems 14 - The Dead Do Not Ride
This Kvasir's Poem is found in the first room of The Oarsman, however, it’s inside one of the giant boats. Thus, you cannot get inside it until you’ve climbed back above ground, defeated the Stalker, pulled the chain to move the boat, descended back underground, and opened the gate back to the starting area.
IGN
The Derelict Outpost - Odins Raven 1
This Derelict Outpost Odin's Raven can be found right at the beginning of the area. From the end of the southwestern valley you can travel down with the sled, dismount and vault over the wide wooden beam to reach the outpost.
IGN
Jitsu Squad - Official Launch Trailer
Jitsu Squad is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Watch the latest trailer to see the colorful world and characters of this 2D beat ‘em up game.
IGN
Call of the Sea - Official VR Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Retrace Harry's footsteps in Call of the Sea VR, an adventurous trek through the jungle and sea, filled with puzzles and danger and a potential transformation into a sea creature. The CR title is coming to Meta Quest 2 in Q2 2023.
IGN
DC Justice League - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the brief teaser trailer for a new DC Justice League game from Outright Games. The new game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
IGN
Lake of Nine - Odins Raven 1
This Odin’s Raven can be found in the Eastern area of the Lake of Nine, where the Raider Hideout cave and the two huge doors are. Ride up to the giant doors and check the right-hand door to spot the Raven perched partway up.
IGN
Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum - Official Trailer
Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum is available now on PC, and will be available on consoles on December 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the free The Forbidden Sanctum update, featuring a new Challenge League, improvements to Path of Exile's endgame, new skills, and more. The expansion also introduces the Ruthless mode, an optional new way to play Path of Exile with extreme item scarcity.
IGN
Fallout 76 - Nuka-World on Tour Official Launch Trailer
The traveling road show, Nuka-World on Tour, has officially set up permanent residence in Appalachia! Head to the fairgrounds in the Ash Heap region to find new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more!
Comments / 0