ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Janitors who clean Twitter's HQ are on strike after failed negotiations mean they face losing their jobs, union says

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbBks_0jZ39LR600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0Dmh_0jZ39LR600
Janitors went on strike outside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, union says.

Constanza Hevia/AFP via Getty Images

  • Janitors cleaning Twitter's HQ went on strike over unfair labor practice, SEIU Local 87 says.
  • Twitter ended the contract with the firm employing the janitors, per the California Labor Federation (CLF).
  • The janitors face losing their jobs on Friday when the contract with the janitorial company is set to end.

Janitors at Twitter's headquarters went on strike on Monday after Elon Musk's company failed to negotiate a new contract with Flagship, the janitorial company that employs them, according to unions.

The strike, which started at 6 a.m., was over unfair labor practice, according to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 87, which said it represents 5,000 janitors in the San Francisco area.

The union shared a picture of people who appeared to be demonstrating outside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco. Some held up boards that read "justice for janitors" and "respect workers' seniority."

Twitter has ended the contract with the company that employs the janitors, the California Labor Federation (CLF), an organization made up of more than 1,200 unions, said in a Twitter thread . The CLF said Twitter had indicated its new contractor would not rehire the janitors.

According to the CLF, the last day of the contract is December 9. It wasn't clear which janitorial company Twitter has picked as its new contractor.

Employment law in San Francisco states that new contractors for janitorial services have to hire the workers from the terminated contractor for 90 days while a company transitions from the old contractor to the new contractor.

If the workers are not hired, they can receive compensation and benefits in return, per law.

Janitors told NBC News Bay Area they had been locked out of the building since Friday without prior warning.

In a video, Olga Miranda, the president of the SEIU Local 87, said the janitors working at Twitter's headquarters were told less than three weeks before Christmas they were going to lose their jobs and described the move as "unexpected." The clip was tweeted by Sergio Quintana, an NBC News Bay Area reporter.

"Twitter doesn't seem to understand how important it is to keep a clean house and respect the people who take out the trash," the CLF wrote in a tweet, adding the hashtag #TakeOnTheTwit.

Twitter and Flagship didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Business Insider

A former Twitter employee who is a cancer survivor is suing the company after Elon Musk targeted remote work, claiming the abrupt policy change was discriminatory

A former Twitter employee with a disability has mounted a class action suit against the company. The ex-employee claimed Elon Musk's U-turn on the company's remote work policy was discriminatory. In the lawsuit, he also claimed that promises that were made when Musk bought Twitter were not kept. An engineer...
Business Insider

Business Insider

766K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy