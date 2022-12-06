ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideTheRangers

Bruce Bochy, Mike Maddux on Same Page for Rangers

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 2 days ago

Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux will be working together for the first time with the Texas Rangers in 2023.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has a new pitching coach in Mike Maddux, who takes those duties for a second time in Texas.

Maddux is returning to the franchise where he served as pitching coach under Ron Washington form 2009-15. Bochy is in his first season with the Rangers. With the San Francisco Giants, Bochy had former Yankees pitcher Dave Righetti as his pitching coach for most of his tenure.

Maddux and Bochy have never worked together. Their playing careers did overlap in 1986 and 1987, and the pair did appear in one game against each other. But Bochy, a backup catcher, didn’t face Maddux, then a rookie starting pitcher.

With that in mind, Bochy made his first public comments about the hiring during his press conference at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego.

“Huge,” Bochy said of adding Maddux to his staff. “I mean, he's got history there. He had success there. He's had success wherever he's gone. Mike, he's just considered one of the best pitching coaches in the game. And with his experience, knowledge and his success, this is just a great fit.”

Maddux inherits a staff that quickly got better after he took the job last month. The Rangers signed former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom on Friday, which makes him the staff’s ace. After that, the Rangers have three other veteran starters signed for at least 2023 — Martín Pérez, Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi. Texas is also on the lookout to sign one more veteran starter.

Some of that focus is because the Rangers have had difficulty developing young starting pitching. While half of the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects have been pitchers, only Cole Ragans made the move from to the Rangers rotation last season. Others, such as Cole Winn, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, need at least one more season to develop in the minors.

Scroll to Continue

Bochy said there is alignment between how he wants to develop pitchers and how Maddux wants to develop pitchers. Maddux said last week that his pitchers that can command at least two pitches in the strike zone, including the fastball.

Bochy believes Maddux can be a difference-maker in getting that done.

“(We’re) very similar, very similar,” Bochy said. “We balance the information, the data. But we also believe in trusting our eyes and also staying with some things that you need to stay with in baseball. And those are the basics — fundamentals, things like that, throwing strikes, fielding your position — things that are very important, playing winning baseball. So we're very aligned with that.”

The Rangers have kept their coaching staff remarkably intact since firing manager Chris Woodward in August.

Maddux replaced last season’s co-pitching coaches, Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara. Mathis was let go while Sagara was re-assigned in the organization.

The rest of the Rangers’ coaching staff from 2022 remains the same, with interim manager Tony Beasley moving back to third base coach. The only addition to the coaching staff is the hiring in Will Venable, who is joining the Rangers as an associate manager for 2023.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox

The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reveals What He Told Aaron Judge

One of the best baseball players in the MLB was at the Saints-Bucs game on Monday night. Aaron Judge, who's a free agent right now, was at the game and even had a chance to meet Tom Brady before the game. Brady, a big San Francisco Giants fan, might have been hoping to lure him to San Francisco - or maybe Tampa Bay - based on a tweet from him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece

The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bochy, Dusty react to Bonds' latest Baseball HOF snub

SAN DIEGO -- On the first afternoon of the Winter Meetings, Bruce Bochy got up from a podium and saw an old friend walking up to take his place. The next manager due to speak to the media was Dusty Baker, and the two former Giants shook hands and then exchanged laughs and smiles as they caught up for a couple of minutes.
New York Post

Aaron Judge’s Yankees frustration comes out during free agency: ‘Turn the fans against me’

Aaron Judge’s latest honor comes with an ominous warning for the Yankees. Judge was named the Time Athlete of the Year on Tuesday after he hit an American League record 62 home runs last season for the Yankees. Breaking that record could be the last thing he does in pinstripes. In the accompanying Time article, Judge offered some rare insight into his free-agency thinking and took a shot at the Yankees for their decision to reveal the details behind their failed extension talks before last season. Previous 1 of 2 Next Before Opening Day and Judge’s deadline to reach a contract extension, GM Brian Cashman held...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Rafael Devers, Don Orsillo react to Bogaerts leaving Red Sox

Thanks for the memories, Xander Bogaerts. That's all the Boston Red Sox and their fans have after watching the veteran shortstop agree to a 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, per multiple reports late Wednesday night. Bogaerts' exit will be tough to swallow in Boston, where he...
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy