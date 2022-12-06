Read full article on original website
khn.org
Alabama Agrees To Lift Medicaid ‘Sobriety’ Rule On Hepatitis C Drugs
The Department of Justice announced that it had settled a dispute over Alabama's Medicaid program restriction that would not pay for Hepatitis C medication for beneficiaries who used alcohol or drugs for six months before and during treatment. The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it has entered into...
khn.org
Flu Shots Are ‘Very Good Match’; Fewer White Children Are Getting Them
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday that this season's flu shot should offer protection against the strains that are currently circulating. Meanwhile, Indiana's largest health system is restricting visitors to curb the spread of flu and RSV. "We look in real time as to how well we think the...
khn.org
Hawaii’s New Governor Takes Aim At Tax On Medication
AP reports Gov. Josh Green immediately vowed to eliminate state tax on food and medication, as well as tackle homelessness and housing. Also: Bangor Daily News covers a health insurer with a unique approach; the Boston Globe covers a dental care "revolution"; and more. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green took the...
khn.org
First Edition: Dec. 7, 2022
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. KHN: Paxlovid Has Been Free So Far. Next Year, Sticker Shock Awaits. Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with covid-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long covid. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price. And that means fewer people will get the potentially lifesaving treatments, experts said. (Recht, 12/7)
khn.org
After-Effects Of Prolonged Covid Hospitalizations Linger For Patients
Patients sometimes suffer "harrowing" after-effects of treatments given during extended covid ICU stays, Bloomberg says. Meanwhile, a study of young long covid patients finds that symptoms may evolve over time. Forbes reports on a link between long covid and mast cell disease. For weeks on end, Kellie McCarthy fought the...
khn.org
Pfizer Seeks Authorization For Under-5 Bivalent Shots — But There’s A Twist
The company wants the green light from the FDA to add the vaccination not as a booster but as part of kids' initial series of shots. In other news, Pfizer has countersued Moderna over vaccine patents. Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its updated COVID-19 vaccine for children under...
khn.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
KHN senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest and...
US News and World Report
U.S. News & World Report Reveals the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care
Washington, D.C. – U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care evaluation to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their doctors, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care. U.S. News evaluated...
khn.org
Some Urgent Care Facilities Requiring Appointments Amid Surge Of Illnesses
Long wait times in ERs and urgent cares have put a strain on facilities and are leading some potential patients to just give up. Other industry news is from UMass Memorial Medical Center, Boone Memorial Hospital in West Virginia, and elsewhere. An early and unusually high surge of respiratory illnesses...
khn.org
NIH To Finally Review Tactic For Lowering Cancer Drug Price
Stat, reporting on the news, says it's taken a year between a petition to the National Institutes of Health on the patent-sidestepping tactic and the start of the review process. A lung cancer drug from Mirati, cancer surgeons saying "got it all," and cases of silicosis are also in the news.
Recession-Proof Careers in Healthcare
Looking for a career where you can help people, but not sure what you can do?. You are probably already aware of the many opportunities in the Nursing field, but did you know that there are a number of healthcare careers that not only give you the option to help people, but are recession-proof?
khn.org
To Beat Health Care Inequity And Bias, AMA And IHI Form Coalition
The goal of the coalition between the American Medical Association and Institute for Healthcare Improvement is to develop a cohesive approach to more equitable patient care. A new cancer center from the University of Colorado, at-home fertility care in Boston, and more are also in industry news. The Institute for...
khn.org
To Beat Pediatric Nurse Shortage, Nevada Fast-Tracks Temp Licenses
The Las Vegas Review-Journal says the Nevada State Board of Nursing can now issue a temporary Nevada license within a couple hours to a nurse already licensed in another state. Other news is from Connecticut, Missouri, Southern California, and elsewhere. Nevada has fast-tracked its application process for a temporary nursing...
khn.org
White House Dashboard: Over 180,000 Nonfatal Opioid Overdoses In A Year
News outlets report on a new opioid data system debuted by the White House today. The first-of-its-kind dashboard also shows emergency services took 9.8 minutes on average to reach an overdose patient. Separately, a study shows opioid misusers with disabilities are more likely to attempt suicide. There were about 181,806...
khn.org
Pfizer Teams Up With Clear Creek Bio To Develop New Covid Antiviral Pills
While Pfizer already has the best known covid treatment in Paxlovid, it next aspires to develop a new class of oral drugs that inhibit a protein the coronavirus requires to replicate, The Boston Globe reports. The coronavirus hasn’t seen the last of Pfizer yet. The pharmaceutical giant has tapped Clear...
MedicalXpress
Medicaid used as primary source of insurance coverage for more than half of participants
A study of more than one million Medicaid beneficiaries has found that more than half were enrolled in Medicaid for at least a decade and experienced substantial lapses in coverage. The authors recommend that, based on this pattern, it would be beneficial to justify increasing investments in the program to improve long-term health outcomes. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
