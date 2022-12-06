ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

khn.org

Alabama Agrees To Lift Medicaid ‘Sobriety’ Rule On Hepatitis C Drugs

The Department of Justice announced that it had settled a dispute over Alabama's Medicaid program restriction that would not pay for Hepatitis C medication for beneficiaries who used alcohol or drugs for six months before and during treatment. The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it has entered into...
khn.org

Hawaii’s New Governor Takes Aim At Tax On Medication

AP reports Gov. Josh Green immediately vowed to eliminate state tax on food and medication, as well as tackle homelessness and housing. Also: Bangor Daily News covers a health insurer with a unique approach; the Boston Globe covers a dental care "revolution"; and more. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green took the...
khn.org

First Edition: Dec. 7, 2022

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. KHN: Paxlovid Has Been Free So Far. Next Year, Sticker Shock Awaits. Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with covid-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long covid. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price. And that means fewer people will get the potentially lifesaving treatments, experts said. (Recht, 12/7)
khn.org

After-Effects Of Prolonged Covid Hospitalizations Linger For Patients

Patients sometimes suffer "harrowing" after-effects of treatments given during extended covid ICU stays, Bloomberg says. Meanwhile, a study of young long covid patients finds that symptoms may evolve over time. Forbes reports on a link between long covid and mast cell disease. For weeks on end, Kellie McCarthy fought the...
Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
US News and World Report

U.S. News & World Report Reveals the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

Washington, D.C. – U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care evaluation to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their doctors, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care. U.S. News evaluated...
khn.org

Some Urgent Care Facilities Requiring Appointments Amid Surge Of Illnesses

Long wait times in ERs and urgent cares have put a strain on facilities and are leading some potential patients to just give up. Other industry news is from UMass Memorial Medical Center, Boone Memorial Hospital in West Virginia, and elsewhere. An early and unusually high surge of respiratory illnesses...
khn.org

NIH To Finally Review Tactic For Lowering Cancer Drug Price

Stat, reporting on the news, says it's taken a year between a petition to the National Institutes of Health on the patent-sidestepping tactic and the start of the review process. A lung cancer drug from Mirati, cancer surgeons saying "got it all," and cases of silicosis are also in the news.
MONTCO.Today

Recession-Proof Careers in Healthcare

Looking for a career where you can help people, but not sure what you can do?. You are probably already aware of the many opportunities in the Nursing field, but did you know that there are a number of healthcare careers that not only give you the option to help people, but are recession-proof?
khn.org

To Beat Health Care Inequity And Bias, AMA And IHI Form Coalition

The goal of the coalition between the American Medical Association and Institute for Healthcare Improvement is to develop a cohesive approach to more equitable patient care. A new cancer center from the University of Colorado, at-home fertility care in Boston, and more are also in industry news. The Institute for...
khn.org

To Beat Pediatric Nurse Shortage, Nevada Fast-Tracks Temp Licenses

The Las Vegas Review-Journal says the Nevada State Board of Nursing can now issue a temporary Nevada license within a couple hours to a nurse already licensed in another state. Other news is from Connecticut, Missouri, Southern California, and elsewhere. Nevada has fast-tracked its application process for a temporary nursing...
khn.org

White House Dashboard: Over 180,000 Nonfatal Opioid Overdoses In A Year

News outlets report on a new opioid data system debuted by the White House today. The first-of-its-kind dashboard also shows emergency services took 9.8 minutes on average to reach an overdose patient. Separately, a study shows opioid misusers with disabilities are more likely to attempt suicide. There were about 181,806...
khn.org

Pfizer Teams Up With Clear Creek Bio To Develop New Covid Antiviral Pills

While Pfizer already has the best known covid treatment in Paxlovid, it next aspires to develop a new class of oral drugs that inhibit a protein the coronavirus requires to replicate, The Boston Globe reports. The coronavirus hasn’t seen the last of Pfizer yet. The pharmaceutical giant has tapped Clear...
MedicalXpress

Medicaid used as primary source of insurance coverage for more than half of participants

A study of more than one million Medicaid beneficiaries has found that more than half were enrolled in Medicaid for at least a decade and experienced substantial lapses in coverage. The authors recommend that, based on this pattern, it would be beneficial to justify increasing investments in the program to improve long-term health outcomes. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
