ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool

Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
ALABAMA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors

Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
TheDailyBeast

These Outdoor Holiday Decorations Will Make the Neighbors Jealous

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Thanksgiving is over, meaning it’s time to start glitzing it up and pulling out all the stops before Christmas comes. If you’re someone who has stood by the sidelines for years watching your neighbors go over the top with extravagant outdoor displays, twinkling lights, and musical numbers while you put out the same illuminated reindeer and vintage candy canes that line your walkway, it’s time to step it up and bring some competition to the neighborhood decorating contests.Whether you’re looking for a towering Grinch...
macaronikid.com

8 December Events & Holidays To Celebrate or Learn More About

Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
Boston

You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season

Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
INDIANA STATE
macaronikid.com

South Shore Holiday Happenings (12/9-12/11)

In the spirit of giving, I am bringing you much more than five things to do each weekend during the holiday season. With so much going on and so many small businesses, events, organizations and towns to support, I find it nearly impossible to narrow it down to just five. As always, be sure to check the event calendar for weekday events and more but here is your round up for the weekend!
psychologytoday.com

Getting Through the Holidays in Grief

The holiday season may be anything but joyous for grievers. Pay attention to what is in front of you; fully acknowledge the moments of peace or pleasure. Not participating in the celebration is a valid choice. How do we survive the holidays in grief?. It’s a big question. My...
TENNESSEE STATE
psychologytoday.com

Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect

Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
People

Fire-Safety Tips for the Holidays: How to Decorate, Celebrate and Avoid Tragedy

"I don't believe in scaring people," a fire safety expert tells PEOPLE, "but there have been some horrific fires and deaths" Year after year, the festive Winter holiday season is interrupted by heartbreaking news of deadly house fires. In some cases, it's the centerpiece of the holiday — the Christmas tree — that sets tragedy into motion. Last year, a Pennsylvania father and his two sons, ages 8 and 11, were killed when their tree caught fire on Christmas morning. The blaze, which police believed may have started...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season

My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
macaronikid.com

Give "Experience Gifts" for the Holidays

We know that toys, tech gadgets, and other "stuff" top your children's wish list this year. We also know that many of those items once received will likely be quickly forgotten and pushed aside. Think back to your own childhood. You may remember a toy or two but most of...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

North & South Brunswick Sentinel

North Brunswick, NJ
384
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for North & South Brunswick in Middlesex County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/ns-sentinel/

Comments / 0

Community Policy