The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Comeback That Would Teach Ridge a Lesson He’d Never Forget
In time, The Bold and the Beautiful is going to let Ridge off the hook for playing fast and loose with Brooke and Taylor’s affections. But that doesn’t mean that everybody on the show has to say, “Aw, that’s just Ridge for ya!” and go back to business as usual. A character we haven’t seen since 2018 could — and should — have a bone to pick with the dressmaker. Why? Because Daddy treated Mommy like crap!
Mom Who Cares for Three Kids Hears Husband Tell Friend That She Does “Nothing” All Day While He Played a Video Game
Marriage is a longstanding social institution that is held in high esteem by many cultures and is often seen as a sacred bond between two people who are pledging to spend their lives together. For numerous individuals, marriage represents an important milestone in the journey of life, and it can be seen as a symbol of maturity and stability.
Angry Woman Locks Husband Up Without Food For 2 Weeks ‘He Was Admiring A Lady In The Gym’
This is a nonfiction work based on true events as told to me by a family friend who witnessed them firsthand; it is used with permission. Jealousy can cause a lot of problems in a relationship; it can lead to an unhappy marriage. Although everyone can be jealous, especially towards their loved ones, you must learn how to manage it if you want your relationship to last.
Exhausted mother made earnest request for advice: 'My selfish husband goes on holidays without me and kids’
An 'exhausted' mother, overwhelmed by life, work, and parenting, has made an earnest request for advice. She has lost all perspective on her marriage and is perplexed as to why her husband is 'so selfish' in taking vacations without her and their son.
Upworthy
Triplets colored the same rainbow in unique ways and it shows why siblings shouldn't be compared
Siblings are often considered carbon copies of each other, especially when they are twins, triplets or so on. People expect that since they were born to the same parents and grow up under similar circumstances, their brains and behaviors will be alike. However, three toddlers have proved this perception to be false simply through the way they colored the same picture. Genevieve "Genna" Knox told TODAY that her daughters Kaylee, Cecilia and Lily each have their own unique ways to do things.
Temple News
I’m not ashamed of being quiet anymore
I’ve been asked this throughout my life because my quietness is one of the first things people notice about me. I never knew how to respond because I didn’t know why I’m so quiet. “I don’t know, I just am.”. I barely contribute to group discussions...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Growing Together Through the Golden Years
Keeping a relationship going strong for the long term can be a struggle. The divorce rate for older adults is going up around the world. In fact, the US had roughly three divorces per thousand people in 2020, up from 2.3 per thousand in 2016. Simply put, couples must take steps to make their relationships stronger if they want their marriages to last. The golden years can be great for couples, but they can also cause marriages to fall apart. As such, each couple has to decide if they value their relationship enough to take steps to save it.
oprahdaily.com
The Time I Was Seen—Really Seen—by a Stranger
Earlier this year, my teenage daughter was having stomach pains. My husband and I took her to the ER to make sure she didn’t have a ruptured appendix, and a CT scan revealed a six-centimeter cancerous tumor. There is nothing more terrifying or soul-searing than learning your kid is...
