Keeping a relationship going strong for the long term can be a struggle. The divorce rate for older adults is going up around the world. In fact, the US had roughly three divorces per thousand people in 2020, up from 2.3 per thousand in 2016. Simply put, couples must take steps to make their relationships stronger if they want their marriages to last. The golden years can be great for couples, but they can also cause marriages to fall apart. As such, each couple has to decide if they value their relationship enough to take steps to save it.

7 DAYS AGO