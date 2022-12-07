ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Pilot was below minimum altitude long before crash into Maryland power lines, NTSB reports

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eyupk_0jZ38frJ00

NTSB release preliminary report into Gaithersburg Plane Crash 02:08

BALTIMORE -- The pilot who crashed into powerlines in Gaithersburg last week was below minimum altitude long before the collision, according to a newly released preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into wires at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road near Montgomery County Airpark on Nov. 27, causing a widespread power outage in the area.

The pilot and passenger were trapped in the suspended plane for seven hours before finally being safely rescued. They were identified as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana.

"We removed the lady first and he was trying to come out right behind her and I was like, 'just stay where you're at,'" Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Lt. John Lann said.

The weather at the time of the crash was described as overcast with low visibility, which forced Merkle to rely on instruments during the flight, the agency said.

The report said Merkle was advised by air traffic control on one approach procedure to Montgomery County Airpark, but Merkle asked for his preferred procedure.

Merkle was cleared to fly to a waypoint over Frederick to begin his approach, but the report said he missed directions from the controller because, he said, he entered the information incorrectly to find the waypoint.

The NTSB said that around that time, another airplane approaching the airpark requested a diversion to another airport because visibility was "below minimal."

When Merkle reached the Frederick waypoint to begin his approach, he was reportedly 225 feet below minimum altitude. At a waypoint over Germantown, he was 475 feet below the minimum, and at a third waypoint about two miles from the airport, he was 530 feet below the minimum.

The crash happened just over a mile from the airport about 100 feet above ground level. Merkle had also been flying left of the runway centerline at the time of the crash, according to a flight path provided by the NTSB.

Archived recordings revealed air traffic control urgently warned the Merkle he was flying too low before the crash, according to a CNN report .

The crash happened around 5 p.m., and the two were safely rescued from the plane shortly after midnight. Crews then lowered the plane from the electrical tower.

"It was too low from what I heard, from where it should have been in the approach," Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said. "That to me is a problem so I want to know how it got to that point."

Merkle and Williams were seriously injured, but Merkle was able to call 911.

"I got down a little lower than I should have… I thought I was closer to the airport than I was…We could see the ground, but we couldn't see in front," Merkle reportedly told the 911 dispatcher.

The NTSB said Merkle told local media he was concerned about his altimeter working correctly, but no fault was found in the plane's instruments after an inspection of the plane's altimeter and altitude-reporting equipment.

Merkle's licensing and plane inspections were all up to date, the report said.

Comments / 5

Jinx
2d ago

DUH! They fly so low over Rockville that I could hit it with a rock. I literally can see the people in the cockpit. This was just waiting to happen. I’m actually surprised it hasn’t happened sooner.

Reply
2
stallion
2d ago

Really? You’re kidding right? It probably cost $250,000 to investigate this and Ray Charles could see that’s what caused it to hit the power lines

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Foggy weather causes massive 30-car pileup crash in Washington

Foggy weather caused a massive pileup crash in Kittitas, Washington on Wednesday. Police said 30 vehicles were involves in the crash, including 18 cars and 12 semi-trailer trucks. Some of the trucks spilled their contents on the highway and the road was closed for several hours while crews cleared the...
KITTITAS, WA
CBS Baltimore

Families of firefighters to sue Baltimore City, Maryland over deadly Stricker Street fire, collapse

BALTIMORE -- The relatives of three Baltimore firefighters killed in a vacant house collapse this year, and a firefighter who was seriously injured, plan to sue the city and the State of Maryland, their attorneys said. Miller and Stern Lawyers said in a letter of intent Wednesday that the deadly fire and collapse on Stricker Street in January were the result of the "negligence" of the city and state. On Jan. 24, fire crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a rowhouse on South Stricker Street. A partial building collapse trapped six firefighters inside.Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey...
BALTIMORE, MD
FireRescue1

Md. chief killed in off-duty vehicle crash

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40. Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road. Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east...
CLEAR SPRING, MD
Flying Magazine

Hyde Field Closes, Bringing ‘The DC3’ Down to Just Two

As of November 30, airport operations at Washington Executive Airpark (W32), in Clinton, Maryland, have officially ceased. [Courtesy: ForeFlight]. What has long been expected amongst Washington, D.C.-area pilots has now come to pass: As of November 30, airport operations at Washington Executive Airpark (W32), in Clinton, Maryland, have officially ceased.
CLINTON, MD
Shore News Network

Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays

HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA bus overturned, rolled down embankment in South Baltimore, fire union says

BALTIMORE -- Two people are being treated for injuries after an MTA bus crashed and overturned Wednesday morning in South Baltimore, according to the Baltimore firefighter's union. It is unclear how many people, if any, were on the bus at the time of the crash. The extent of the reported injuries was not immediately known. Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted at 9:15 a.m. about the crash at W. McComas Street and South Hanover Street. The union said the bus overturned, went down an embankment and landed near railroad tracks. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Shooting on The Avenue stirs concern about safety, security in Hampden

BALTIMORE -- A violent shooting on a popular street in Hampden has rattled some of the people who visit the neighborhood."It was about 12:30-1 a.m., something like that, and everything was all blocked off," Baltimore resident Sharon Sanner-Rose said. "So, we suspected something not good happened."The shooting happened in the 1100 block of W. 36th Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Dispatcher audio details some of what happened."Caller heard one shot, smelled gunpowder," the dispatcher said. "Someone yelling, 'You're going to have to use that.'"The dispatcher said the victim—a 32-year-old man—was taken to a local hospital in a car.When police got to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving

Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
94K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy