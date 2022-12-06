ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Congressional negotiations prioritizing government, military funding

By Abigail Jones, Anna Wiernicki
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hy9Hd_0jZ38eya00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Lawmakers are back in Washington with just a few short weeks to wrap up their remaining business before the end of the year. The biggest priorities include must-pass funding bills.

Lawmakers have a lot to get done before the end of the year. Congress still has to pass a funding bill to keep the government running, and a separate bill to fund the military.

Democrats say the pressure is on to pass a spending bill before the government runs out of funding mid-December, and before Republicans take control of the house in January.

“Making sure that we are putting together a blueprint of our values in how we spend our money. We do not want to leave that to the hands of the GOP,” Congresswoman Katherine Clark (D-MA) said.

Another critical item on Congress’ to-do list is the annual National Defense Authorization Act, but a group of Senate Republicans are threatening to hold up the must-pass annual military budget until the Senate first votes to end the COVID-vaccination mandate for service members.

However, the White House is standing by its policy. National Security spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that vaccine requirements are meant to ensure military readiness.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says negotiations will continue until “we get the job done.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Six pledges McCarthy has made for a GOP House as he aims for Speakership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is escalating and doubling down on several pledges about how he would run the lower chamber next year as he tries to beat back opposition from a handful of House Republicans who threaten to derail his Speakership bid. Over the weekend, he warned that any delay in Republicans taking […]
DC News Now

GOP smells blood with wounded Trump

Senate Republicans who want to move on from Donald Trump are smelling blood after a series of self-destructive errors by the former president that they think is opening the door for GOP rivals to challenge and defeat him in a 2024 presidential primary.
TEXAS STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy floated the possibility of impeaching Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign over the situation on the southern border.

"He cannot and must not remain," McCarthy said at an event in Texas. What happened: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested his party might pursue the impeachment of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if the Cabinet member doesn't resign from his position overseeing the nation's immigration laws. How he said...
EL PASO, TX
People

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ordered to Pay $15,000 After House Ethics Investigation

In a report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn, 27, "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House" when he promoted a cryptocurrency that he had invested in A House panel this week said that Rep. Madison Cawthorn violated ethics rules, ordering him to pay more than $14,000 to charity after he promoted a cryptocurrency from which he allegedly benefited financially. In its report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House."...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy