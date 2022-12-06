Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Houston gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A documented member of the “Gangster Disciples”, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a Harris County judge this week to 25 years for murder. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison Tuesday...
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Tomball family files wrongful death lawsuit after escaped Leon County inmate kills five
CENTERVILLE, Texas — Six months after a Tomball family was murdered in Centerville by escaped Leon County inmate Gonzalo Lopez, relatives of that family are now pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, four boys --...
Man charged in shooting death of Takeoff asks court for $5K for private investigator, court documents say
HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing rapper TakeOff is asking the court for money to hire a private investigator, according to court documents. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is in jail on a $2 million bond in the high-profile murder case. He was caught shooting his gun on camera with a wine bottle in his hand outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley the night the Migos rapper was killed, according to evidence presented in probable cause court on Monday.
Pasadena father charged with capital murder following disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee
Little 2-year-old Nadia Lee hasn't been seen since October. Despite extensive searches of waterways and a landfill, her body has not been found.
fox26houston.com
Man sentenced to death for killing HCSO Sheriff's Deputy gives first interview from death row to FOX 26
LIVINGSTON, Texas - After making the hour and a half drive to the Pollunsky unit in Livingston, Robert Solis initially said he changed his mind and he didn't want to do the interview, especially with me. "I used to watch your Breaking Bond segments. There's a lot of mention about...
Boyfriend charged with murder 6 years after woman found dead in trunk of burned car in Richmond
Deputies said the 33-year-old was considered a prime suspect early on, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him. That all changed this fall.
cw39.com
Man found shot to death on street in Fifth Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being shot multiple times on the 1600 block of Sam Wilson Street near Lockwood Drive early Wednesday morning. Just before 4 a.m., neighbors called police after hearing gun shots. When officers arrived, they found the victim – a man in his 30s – lying on the street with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
2 wanted for attempted robbery on landscaper working outside school in The Heights: HPD
Luckily, the landscaper ran off with his life, but the armed threat was reported just mere yards away from a school full of children.
5 young suspects beat, rob man after he refused to buy them cigars in Briarforest area, HPD says
Police are now looking for five suspects between 16 and 18 years old. One of them reportedly displayed a gun similar to a "TEC-9" before the robbery.
Friends Of TakeOff's Murder Suspect Believe He's 'Being Framed'
The suspect is currently trying to build his defense.
Man seen at Hobby Airport-area apartment complex for days banged on door before being shot, HPD says
The deadly shooting happened Wednesday right behind a towering parking structure that serves Hobby Airport. The woman surrendered but hasn't been charged with anything yet.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bryan on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive.
Family of Harris County Jail inmate hospitalized doesn't believe officers' story after incident
The 48-year-old is a coma after his family was told, to much skepticism, that deputies had to use force against him. There's also word that he might not even be recognized as an inmate death.
Video shows technician wrestle with wanted man accused of robbing ATM near Gulfton
The ATM technician wrestled with the suspect but backed off when he told him he had a gun, HPD said. The suspect got away in a black SUV.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Continuing To Investigate A Crash That Closed A Portion Of North Texas For Eight Hours
Bryan police continue to investigate a crash that closed a portion of Texas Avenue north of Highway 21 Tuesday night for eight hours. A motorcyclist who was struck by a truck making a left turn was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. No...
Custom "God of Mischief" Dodge Charger lives up to its name in Waller County police chase
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — According to Waller County police, a car chase ended after police deployed spike strips on a custom painted "Loki" Dodge Charger at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 4. To give some background, "Loki" is a popular Marvel comics supervillain, so an incident like this may have...
Investigative reporters find failures at TDCJ led to deadly prisoner escape
Investigators discovered that guards skipped both strip searches and a metal detector scan that might've uncovered the convicted murderer's two shanks in his pants before his killing spree.
cw39.com
Man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend through apartment window denied bond
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man charged with capital murder was denied bond for killing his ex-girlfriend in southeast Houston. Prosecutors say Richard Hemphill is a “community threat,” according to court documents. Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 7402 Calhoun Road around 4...
