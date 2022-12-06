Read full article on original website
One man killed in a plane crash in Iowa on Monday
Reports show the plane struck a power line during take-off. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Underwood, IA crash impacts interstate traffic Wednesday morning
A multi-vehicle crash on I-80 westbound near Underwood has westbound lanes completely blocked. See the below photo for IDOT's suggested detour.
Iowa serial killer investigation continues near Bartlett
6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Scott was already en route to Houston from the central jail Belize City, where he spent less than 24 hours. Joey can detect a body buried three feet under or resting 12 feet up in a tree or attic. She is also trained to find human remains in water.
Update on body found near burnt vehicle in Decatur County
(Decatur Co.) On November 26, Decatur County deputies were dispatched to 20210 272nd Avenue east of Leon on the report of a deceased male. Responding deputies found 69-year-old Michael Moulds of Corydon deceased in a field beside his burned vehicle. A joint investigation by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa...
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
Fatal accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Mulloney Avenue and 330th Street at 12:01 p.m. today (Monday). Upon arrival, Deputies found a silver Toyota Rav4 had left the roadway and struck a tree in the north ditch. An investigation of the scene concluded the vehicle had partially gone off the roadway while traversing the curve. The driver tried to correct the vehicle back onto the roadway, in doing so, lost control of the vehicle, causing the collision with a tree. The driver and sole occupant, Brooke Samms of Malvern, died at the scene.
Two hospitalized after car overturns in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford Taurus driven by Hannah M. Sturgeon, 20, Maitland, was eastbound on 275th Street at Ivory Road just southeast of Maryville. The driver failed to negotiate...
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released their arrest report from November 24th through December 5th. Michael Martens, 58, of Lewis, was arrested December 5th on the charge of Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. Martens was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
Creston man arrested for choking woman, brandishing firearm
A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly choking a Waukee woman and pointing a pistol at her male friend. Kevin Lee Davis, 30, of 208 N. Maple St., Creston, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, first-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order. The incident...
Paraprofessional fired from Harlan Community High School after outside incident
HARLAN — A former Harlan Community School District high school teacher associate — Ashley Joe Cibic, 35, of Harlan — was arrested Nov. 21 on several charges including controlled substance violation, two counts of unlawful possession prescription drugs, child endangerment and sexual exploitation by a school employee.
Creston Man arrested on Warrant
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 58-year-old James Chandler Sash of Creston at his residence on Monday afternoon on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of indecent exposure (a serious misdemeanor). Officer transported Sash to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond.
Waukee woman resigned to further abuse by Waukee man
A Waukee man was arrested Sunday for threatening violence against a Waukee woman with whom he lives. Sean Michael Dorrian, 61, of 395 Fourth St., Waukee, was charged with second-degree harassment and two counts of violation of a no-contact order. The incident began about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300...
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
Iowa community college cancels women's basketball season
CRESTON, Iowa — The basketball season is already over in Creston for the Southwestern Community College women. The school announced Wednesday that it has suspended the rest of its women's basketball season because of injuries and other unforeseen circumstances. The roster is reportedly so depleted that, at times, they...
'It's been a fun ride': Big Al's BBQ closes for dine-in customers at Adel location
ADEL, Iowa — Big Al's BBQ in Adel is closing its doors to dine-in customers. Restaurant owner Al Laudenica said it was a difficult decision, but one he officially made shortly before Thanksgiving. "The pull to get people to work for us is really tough," Laudenica said. "It's tough,...
Remaining SWCC women's basketball games canceled
(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has announced their remaining women’s basketball games will not be played. The Spartans are 1-4 overall and had been competing with a “depleted roster” since the beginning of the season. Remaining games will be listed as a “No Contest.”. Find the...
