Metallica issue official warning as fans fall for crypto scams
Metallica have taken to social media to warn fans against scams that have appeared online since they announced new album 72 Seasons
Metallica warns its fans about a crypto scam after a fan lost more than $25,000 in bitcoin on a fake Metallica-themed YouTube channel
A Twitter user shared a picture of a phony Metallica channel with 42,000 subscribers purporting to livestream the band's unreleased album.
