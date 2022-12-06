ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Man arrested on Warrant

By Tom Robinson
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 58-year-old James Chandler Sash of Creston at his residence on Monday afternoon on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of indecent exposure (a serious misdemeanor). Officer transported Sash to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond.

