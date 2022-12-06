Creston Man arrested on Warrant

An Audubon man has been charged with burglary and assault after allegedly entering a Buena Vista University (BVU) student’s dorm and attacking him. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 20-year-old Matthew Donald Beisswenger surrendered himself to law enforcement on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in connection to a reported assault from the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3. Authorities say at approximately 9 p.m. that night, Beisswenger entered the victim’s dorm room without permission and struck the victim in the face with his fist. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on two counts: second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and assault, a simple misdemeanor. Beisswenger was released after posting a $10,300 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Buena Vista County Courthouse.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO