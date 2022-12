SAN DIEGO — The world’s fastest French Bulldog, and his Boston Terrier sister, were dognapped in the Mid-City area of San Diego. Frenchie “Winston Bolt” and Boston Terrier “Xena” were dognapped on December 6 in an auto-theft that happened outside Crunch Fitness in the El Cerrito neighborhood, according to Braden Frederick, owner of the pups.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO