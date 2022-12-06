Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
The Arnold C. Deinstberger Foundation Awards $300,000 to Local Organizations on Tuesday
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO)- The Arnold C. Deinstberger Foundation held their 22nd annual grant presentation Tuesday Night at the Delphos Club. Foundation board members awarded $300,000 worth of grants for a variety of community organizations. Some of those organizations include the senior citizen center, local Delphos school systems, as well as the Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club. With the foundation providing a beneficial impact to the local community, board members look to keep helping the region as much as possible.
Sidney Daily News
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Probate Judge Staley is making an effort to raise a guarantee to secure the Marien Quartette of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for an entertainment in Sidney about Dec. 28. This is one of the best musical organizations of the country. 100 years. December 7, 1922. Five...
Sidney Daily News
SDN accepting ‘Dear Santa’ letters
It’s time for children to send their letters to Santa. The Sidney Daily News is helping to make sure every single letter is delivered with love and care. “The staff at the Sidney Daily News loves to help me out,” Santa said. “They will insure that none of your wishes gets lost in the mail.”
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Milligan elected CUR board president
PIQUA — Edison State Community College Board of Trustee member Dr. Thomas Milligan, of Sidney, was recently elected board president of the Reformed University (Corporacion Universitaria Reformada), a private protestant institution of higher learning based in Barranquilla, Colombia, in South America. The Reformed University was founded in 2002 with...
Sidney Daily News
Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition
WAPAKONETA — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Gov. Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners were...
Sidney Daily News
Botkins homecoming set for Dec. 9
BOTKINS — Botkins High School students are preparing for the annual homecoming dance this weekend. The king and queen will be crowned Friday, Dec. 9, after the freshman basketball game at approximately 5:30 p.m. The teams will be taking on Jackson Center. The homecoming dance is planned for Saturday,...
The Foodbank to host drive-thru distribution event today
TROTWOOD — The Foodbank, Inc. is set to host a drive-thru food distribution at the Salem Mall in Trotwood today. “We’re so thrilled to be able and honored to support them,” the Chief Development Officer with The Foodbank, Lee Lauren Truesdale, said. “We exist for this community.”
Former local prosecutor nominated to be next director of Ohio Department of Public Safety
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate former Clark County Prosecutor, Andy Wilson, as the next Director of Ohio Department of Public Safety, according to spokesperson for the governor’s office. >>RELATED: Pike County murder trial: Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty on all charges. Wilson is...
Sidney Daily News
Hicks earns Eagle Scout award
WAPAKONETA — Caleb Hicks, a member of Boy Scout Troop 914 housed at First United Methodist Church, was awarded the highest rank in the Boy Scouts, Eagle Scout, during a recent ceremony. Only 3-5% of scouts obtain this accomplishment. Hicks, son of Scott and Melanie Hicks, has been a...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Mary Rutan Health welcomes plastic surgeon Dr. Avila
Mary Rutan Health welcomes Dr. Suzie Avila back to her hometown of West Mansfield and is pleased that she chose Bellefontaine to continue her plastic and reconstructive surgery practice. Dr. Avila offers expert surgical and non-surgical areas of specialty, including cosmetic surgery, reconstructive surgery, injectables and medical-grade skin care. A...
Sidney Daily News
Rental Registration Committee discusses ordinance
SIDNEY – The Rental Registration Ad Hoc Committee – started in response to a rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28 – discussed concerns about the ordinance and reviewed the city’s response to landlord questions at a meeting on Dec. 6. Those...
Dayton performance venue to host ‘Battle of the Bands’ event
"The goal for us is to shine a light and discover new original Dayton talent. We're just trying to dig up the new and exciting music that is happening in our community," said Libby Ballengee, the event's organizer.
Sidney Daily News
Hostile incident exercise successful
SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School, in collaboration with dozens of first responders from the surrounding area, conducted a hostile incident full-scale training exercise on the morning of Dec. 6. The exercise, in compliance with Lehman’s training curriculum, was conducted to prepare Lehman students, staff and local first responders for an active threat on campus.
Sidney Daily News
Lighting up the way for Christmas
The lawn at the Shelby County Courthouse is decorated with the holiday spirit as county residents prepare to celebrate Christmas. A train of lights features candy canes, a jack in the box, a snowman, Christmas tree and a caboose.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Community Improvement Corporation To Consider Real Property Purchase
MARYSVILLE – The Board of Trustees of the Union County Community Improvement Corporation have scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday, December 13 at 8:00 a.m. at the Union County-Marysville Economic Development Office, 227 E. 5th Street. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the purchase of real property...
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?
The American Czech -Slovac Club, Dayton, OhioPhoto byGoogle Maps. The American Czech -Slovac Club in Old North Dayton and Southwestern Ohio, was established to promote Czech -Slovac heritage and culture. Founded on November 5, 1976. The club supports local community events, which includes Taste of Old North Dayton, Greater Old North Dayton Business Association, and the Dayton International Folk Inc. They also have participated in The World A'Fair throughout the years. When speaking with Hélène she stated, that the A World A'Fair would return 5-7th (changing to 1st weekend) in May of 2023. Their new location at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. She volunteers at both the ACC of Dayton, Ohio and participates during the A World A'Fair. The ACC, a non -profit ethnic social club, donates to local charities through several social club events throughout the year.
Plans to revitalize Trotwood’s Salem Mall are underway
The plans include an outdoor amphitheater, food hall and support for small businesses, but mostly, create opportunities like never before.
Urbana Citizen
‘No Shave November’
During the month of November, members of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office participated in “No Shave November.”. During this campaign, Sheriff Matt Melvin, deputies and civilian employees put down their razors and cultivated their facial hair in order to raise funds to support the fight against cancer. At...
Comments / 0