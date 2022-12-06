Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Al Jazeera Asks International Court to Identify Journalist's Killers
DUBAI (Reuters) -Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it has made a submission to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May. The submission followed an investigation by the television news network's...
The Jewish Press
Itamar Ben-Gvir Calls to Expel Al Jazeera Network from Israel
Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel (the name literally means “The Peninsula,” referring to the Qatari Peninsula) on Tuesday submitted a formal request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague “to investigate and prosecute those responsible for killing veteran Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.”. Otzma Yehudit...
The Jewish Press
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Wants to ‘Visit Palestine’
Karim Asad Ahmad Khan who has served as Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in the Hague since 2021 told the court staff he would like to “visit Palestine next year,” before deciding whether to pursue an investigation of IDF activities in the Gaza Strip and Judea and Samaria. The ICC confirmed to Kan 11 News that “a visit to Palestine is one of the goals of the prosecutor for next year.”
World
Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh killing referred to ICC
The news outlet, Al Jazeera, has referred the case of Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court. She was a journalist for Al Jazeera who was killed in the spring in the West Bank, allegedly by a bullet from the Israeli Defense Forces. The World's Marco Werman talks to Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera's DC bureau chief, about the referral to the ICC on behalf of their reporter.
U.S. opposes Al Jazeera submitting case to ICC over Palestinian American journalist's death
The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that it was against Al Jazeera filing a case to the International Criminal Court against Israeli forces for the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. about the Biden administration's stance on an investigation by the ICC, State Department spokesman Ned Price...
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
An Iranian patrol vessel tried to blind the bridges of US Navy ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, US military says
US forces have repeatedly raised concerns about Iranian influence and activities in waters in and around the Middle East in recent weeks.
The Jewish Press
Former US Diplomats Call on Biden to Withhold Military Aid and Cooperation with Israel
Two former American diplomats have argued that the U.S. should cease providing offensive weapons or military assistance to Israel’s incoming government for actions in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under President George W. Bush and ambassador to Egypt under...
Iranian journalist: Aging ayatollahs 'don't understand a movement led by young women'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with journalist and author Maziar Bahari on the widespread protests in Iran and how the government is using sexual violence to suppress them.
Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions
Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
Ukrainians say the Russians are now dropping chemicals- K-51 grenades are used to produce a gas that can incapacitate
Footage of what Ukrainian forces allege to be a K-51 grenade was recently shared via Telegram by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The translated caption to their video revealed that,
US diplomat highlights CNN's report on 'unspeakable' rapes of Iranian activists in detention
In a tweet, US envoy for Iran Robert Malley said the acts of sexual violence perpetrated by Iranian officials and described in the CNN report about sexual violence were "unspeakable."
Iran MP Who Voted to Execute Protesters at U.N. During Human Rights Talks
More than 15,000 protesters have been arrested in Iran and are now subject to the death penalty.
Palestinians: Israeli army kills 4 in West Bank violence
The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed four Palestinians in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russia attacks in east, recalibrates aims
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
The Jewish Press
Days After Jerusalem Bombings, UN Official Says ‘Palestinians’ Have ‘Right to Resist Israel’
Days after two people were killed in twin bombings of Jerusalem bus stops, a key UN human rights investigator addressing a Hamas-organized event told her audience, “you have a right to resist Israel.”. The UN’s Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, was remotely addressing a conference organized by the...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Sudan’s generals, pro-democracy group ink deal to end crisis
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s coup leaders and the main pro-democracy group signed a deal Monday to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the military takeover last year. But key players refused to participate, and no deadline was set for the transition to begin. The framework — signed...
