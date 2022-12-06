ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Al Jazeera Asks International Court to Identify Journalist's Killers

DUBAI (Reuters) -Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it has made a submission to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May. The submission followed an investigation by the television news network's...
The Jewish Press

Itamar Ben-Gvir Calls to Expel Al Jazeera Network from Israel

Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel (the name literally means “The Peninsula,” referring to the Qatari Peninsula) on Tuesday submitted a formal request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague “to investigate and prosecute those responsible for killing veteran Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.”. Otzma Yehudit...
The Jewish Press

World

Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh killing referred to ICC

The news outlet, Al Jazeera, has referred the case of Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court. She was a journalist for Al Jazeera who was killed in the spring in the West Bank, allegedly by a bullet from the Israeli Defense Forces. The World's Marco Werman talks to Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera's DC bureau chief, about the referral to the ICC on behalf of their reporter.
The Jewish Press

The Independent

The Associated Press

