ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Four great Kansas City non-restaurants

Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy