Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
tmpresale.com
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros in Kansas City, MO – presale password
The Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros presale password has been added: Anyone with this presale info will have the chance to buy tickets before anyone else. You might not get another chance to see Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros’s show in Kansas City!. Here is what we know about...
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - According to a New York Times article, around 500 movie theater screens have closed since the pandemic. Despite a blockbuster summer 2022, the industry may be in for more rough times.
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people and businesses who have been generous in giving back to their community. Of course, we all love to read positive news during the festive season.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
jspa.us
Mediterranean Madness: The Search for KC’s Best Middle Eastern Food
Kansas City is filled with amazing Mediterranean restaurants, but the question is, which one is the best? As a certified foodie, I felt it necessary to try some of the most talked-about and popular Middle Eastern restaurants in KC to find out once and for all: Who does it best?
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.
kansascitymag.com
Four great Kansas City non-restaurants
Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
Missing woman traveling on Greyhound bus from Las Vegas found safe
Kansas City Police say LaTonya Stephenson has been located and is safe. She had been traveling on a Greyhound bus from Las Vegas.
Developers plan apartment conversion at Kansas City’s historic Carnival Building
Investors who earlier this year acquired the 119-year-old Carnival Building in Kansas City hope to begin a $9.8 million multifamily conversion.
Drummer for rock band Tool scheduled to be in a Kansas City courtroom next week
Danny Carey, the drummer for Tool, is scheduled to be in a Kansas City court Dec. 15, after he was ticketed for assault at KCI Airport in 2021.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
Developers break ground on $125M multisport complex in Overland Park
Construction is now underway on a new $125 million multisport complex in south Overland Park.
kshb.com
Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34. Missouri...
fox4kc.com
Weather folklore could give hints about Kansas City’s winter forecast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of winter is just two weeks away, which always has Kansas City-area residents wondering: How much snow will we get this year?. Factors across the nation, and even the world, lead the FOX4 Weather Team to their winter forecast for Kansas City.
What first-time home buyers in Kansas City need to know
Kansas City, Mo. - While buying your first home can be exciting, it can also be quite stressful. And in a red, hot housing market like Kansas City's, buying a home is likely going to cost you more going into 2023 as prices continue to trend up.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
