ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia voters head to polls; Kirstie Alley dies; man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets prison | Hot off the Wire podcast

By Lee Digital Content Center, The Associated Press
Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Scores Small Victory In Court After Actor Accuses Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Of Refusing To Turn Over Key Documents In Battle Over $164 Million French Estate

A Los Angeles judge sided with Brad Pitt and scheduled a hearing after the actor accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and her company of refusing to turn over key documents as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt, 58, sued Jolie, 47, after she sold her stake in a $164 million French estate and vineyard named Chateau Miraval S.A. — that they purchased while married.Pitt said they had agreed to never sell off their stake without the other’s approval. In the suit, he revealed in 2021, Jolie said she needed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Country Singer Zac Brown Engaged To Model & Actress Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown has a bright future! The country star, 44, is engaged to model and actress Kelly Yazdi, 31, and has been earlier this year, PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday, December 8. According to the outlet, it was a romantic moment, carried out in the tropical locale of Hawaii. “He proposed in Hawaii a while ago,” an insider told the publication. “It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private.”
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy