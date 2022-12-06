Georgia voters head to polls; Kirstie Alley dies; man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets prison | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker's ex-girlfriend accuses the Georgia Senate candidate of attacking her after she caught him with another woman and says he shouted, 'You want to see a man? I'll show you a man'
"He cannot be a senator," the woman told The Daily Beast. "He cannot have control over a state when he has little to no control of his mind."
Lebanon-Express
Kirstie Alley, 2-time Emmy winning star of 'Cheers,' 'Look Who's Talking,' dies at 71 of cancer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirstie Alley, 2-time Emmy winning star of 'Cheers,' 'Look Who's Talking,' dies at 71 of cancer. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Brad Pitt Scores Small Victory In Court After Actor Accuses Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Of Refusing To Turn Over Key Documents In Battle Over $164 Million French Estate
A Los Angeles judge sided with Brad Pitt and scheduled a hearing after the actor accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and her company of refusing to turn over key documents as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt, 58, sued Jolie, 47, after she sold her stake in a $164 million French estate and vineyard named Chateau Miraval S.A. — that they purchased while married.Pitt said they had agreed to never sell off their stake without the other’s approval. In the suit, he revealed in 2021, Jolie said she needed...
3 numbers that show how Raphael Warnock won the Georgia runoff
The GOP is coming to terms with the consequences of its recent aversion to mail voting, while Herschel Walker couldn't get the swing from November he needed.
Country Singer Zac Brown Engaged To Model & Actress Kelly Yazdi
Zac Brown has a bright future! The country star, 44, is engaged to model and actress Kelly Yazdi, 31, and has been earlier this year, PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday, December 8. According to the outlet, it was a romantic moment, carried out in the tropical locale of Hawaii. “He proposed in Hawaii a while ago,” an insider told the publication. “It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private.”
