Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Jerry Jeudy, Chig Okonkwo, Jared Goff, D’Onta Foreman (Week 14)
Last week was certainly not my worst effort of the season, but it also wasn’t my best. I could not have been more wrong about Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins going up against the 49ers. I was hooting and hollering when the first play of the game went for a 75-yard touchdown, but that feeling soured quickly. The Niners did a better job of shutting down the Miami passing game than any other team this season in a convincing win.
fantasypros.com
Fitz’s Week 14 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
Before we get to the Week 14 tiers, let’s talk about luck for a moment. This is the final week of the regular season in most fantasy leagues — a time of year when fantasy managers are inclined to curse their luck if they haven’t secured playoff berths. The ones cursing the loudest are the ones whose records aren’t commensurate with their season-long point totals.
fantasypros.com
Last-Minute Waiver Wire Pickups & Injury Replacement Options: Week 14 (2022)
Fantasy football can be an extremely fun game to play. It can also be highly frustrating at times. Nothing is more annoying than needing to make a last-minute waiver-wire move because someone in your starting lineup is out for the week. Sadly, there isn’t much you can do about it....
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Smash City: Week 14 (2022)
The premise behind this article is simple. Identifying fantasy football smash plays – guys that you are either usually starting or are on the FLEX fringe that have massive boom/upside potential above expectation – for the upcoming week. Embrace these guys, and don’t be afraid to start them...
fantasypros.com
Mojo Market Advice: Buy & Sell (Week 14)
Football is a cruel game, and injuries to quarterbacks have seemingly been more rampant this year compared to years past. Eleven of 32 teams have had their starting quarterbacks compete in and finish every game this season, and the latest casualty was Jimmy Garoppolo, whose broken foot has hit out for the remainder of the season. That caused his Mojo stock price to tumble (-9.0%), while Brock Purdy reaped the benefits with a +70.8% spike in his price. Elsewhere, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (+13.5%) benefitted from Lamar Jackson’s injury, while Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich saw his stock price rise 11.7% after his second-highest yardage output of the season.
fantasypros.com
Saquon Barkley (neck) may not play in Week 14
Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Saquon Barkley's status for Week 14 is in doubt because his neck is still quite sore. He was a limited participant in practice on Friday. (Pat Leonard on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Given the matchup against Philadelphia does not mean as much as...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 14: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL experts give out their fantasy football predictions for NFL Week 14. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 14: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
fantasypros.com
Weekend Waiver Wire Stashes: Week 14 (2022 Fantasy Football)
It can be helpful to look beyond just Week 14 to get a leg up on your league mates with waiver-wire targets. Here are some options to stash this weekend that shouldn’t break your FAAB budget. Check out all of our weekly fantasy football content >>. Quarterback. Russell Wilson...
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Fantasy Football Over/Under Challenge: Week 14 (2022)
Welcome to our fantasy over/under challenge! This is your chance to predict over/under for fantasy points each week for a chance at free prizes provided by our generous sponsor, No House Advantage! NHA is offering $10,000 in prizes (NHA site credit) throughout the season, including a grand prize of $3,000!
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 14 Preview: D’Andre Swift, Garrett Wilson, Kenneth Walker (2022)
In addition to writing articles and appearing on podcasts, our internal analysts at FantasyPros also toss ideas back and forth in Slack throughout the week. Since these conversations would also be useful to fantasy managers, we decided to organize some of them and make them available to everyone. Here is...
fantasypros.com
NFL Week 14 Injury Report Analysis (2022 Fantasy Football)
DK Metcalf (WR – SEA) TBD. Practice data alone gives Metcalf a 65% chance of sitting, but Pete Carroll’s comments suggest the opposite. Therefore, we’d lean towards him playing but have a backup plan in case. Kenneth Walker (RB – SEA) Most low ankle issues cause...
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (12/8) PREMIUM
LAC at MIA (MIA -4.5) O/U: NA. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Kevin Porter Jr.(PG/SG – HOU): $7,300 DraftKings, $7,600 FanDuel. This kid was nearly out of the league with some off-court issues, but he’s really turned...
fantasypros.com
DeAndre Hopkins not spotted at practice on Thursday
DeAndre Hopkins was not spotted at the open portion of the Cardinals' practice on Thursday, but there's been no indication that he's injured. (Tyler Drake on Twitter) This is likely nothing, but if you're counting on Hopkins, keep an eye on his status tomorrow and over the weekend. Hopkins faces a tough New England defense on Monday night, but his volume still makes him a borderline WR1.
fantasypros.com
The Primer: Week 14 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
Comments / 0