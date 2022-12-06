Last week was certainly not my worst effort of the season, but it also wasn’t my best. I could not have been more wrong about Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins going up against the 49ers. I was hooting and hollering when the first play of the game went for a 75-yard touchdown, but that feeling soured quickly. The Niners did a better job of shutting down the Miami passing game than any other team this season in a convincing win.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO