Polson Parade of Lights draws large crowd
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson, along the shores of Flathead Lake, is starting out this holiday season in a magical way, with a Parade of Lights rolling down Main Street. Trucks, emergency vehicles, businesses and Santa himself pulled out all the stops to make this year's celebration very special and colorful for everybody.
Montana families invited to discuss education
MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in Montana are invited to join in several talks on education ahead of the upcoming legislative session. Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will host four community events in the upcoming week that invites parents, school leaders and legislators to listen in on each session. Meetings take place...
Operation Warm distributes coats to Missoula children
MISSOULA, Mont. — Elementary students in Missoula are staying warm this winter with brand new gear thanks to Operation Warm. Organizers handed out hundreds of free coats Wednesday at Franklin Elementary School. Sarah Smith, the associate director, said the operation started in 1988 at a local bus stop, when...
Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation unveils new building
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation and Lake County invites everybody to come see its new home in St. Ignatius. An announcement says volunteers will serve lunch at noon, and then the open house runs from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., when you can check out the new facility for young people's activities.
ToileTree collects donations for Missoula YWCA
MISSOULA, Mont. — The ToileTree started as a joke 12 years ago, but now the Missoula Public Library sets up the special tree each year to collect much-needed toiletries for families at the YWCA. One local woman who originally helped set up the tree years ago continues to help...
Fire leaves Flathead family without home
MISSOULA, Mont. — A devastating house fire in the Flathead left a family of five without a home. Officials said the fire broke out over the weekend near Foys Lake. There were no injuries. Smith Valley Fire is still investigating the cause. A neighbor who witnessed the blaze started...
University of Montana - Western Cantabileers perform Winter Concert on Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana - Western Cantabileers invite the public to their Winter Concert tonight. The Cantabileers have worked all semester for this fun and dynamic program to celebrate the season. UM Western students will conduct and perform traditional holiday songs, newer selections, and works in...
Missoula Aging Services looks for giving tree donations
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services is looking for people to give back to the community this holiday season through their giving tree. The tree is located in the Missoula Public Library until Dec. 31. You can pick out a tag in-person or donate through their virtual tree. MAS...
Missoula board signs off on new west side subdivision plans
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board signed off on plans for a new subdivision on the city's west side. The area is called the West End Homes Subdivision, and it’s located just off Flynn Lane. The subdivision's plans call for 260 lots. The city would need...
Officials seek public comment on plans for Marshall Mountain
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city officials want public input on design plans for Marshall Mountain Park. The former ski resort near Missoula is currently open to the public under a special agreement, with the option for the city and county to buy it next year. Early design plans will...
Missoula Streets Department faces plowing challenges with growing city
MISSOULA, MT — Winter operations are in full effect for the Missoula Streets Department. Day in and day out, street crews hit the roads to ensure the community can travel safely to get to their destination. “City departments are all feeling the bite of a fast growing community, and...
Experts stress ice safety as temperatures drop
MISSOULA, Mont. — Over half a dozen ice rescues happen every year, and in the last month alone, crews were dispatched for rescue missions involving both people and animals. While temperatures continue to drop, waterways throughout the state are starting to freeze, allowing for winter activities like ice fishing and skating. But what seems like harmless fun could easily become dangerous.
Flathead Electric Coop asks members to review unclaimed capital credits list
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric Cooperative is asking members to review unclaimed capital credits list. "However, inactive members don’t typically receive a bill, so their capital credits are returned via mailed checks. Members are most often inactive because they have moved. If they haven’t updated their mailing address, sometimes their capital checks are undeliverable and go unclaimed. The full list of unclaimed capital credits is available on the Co-op’s website at flatheadelectric.com/capital. If you know a former member who is on this list because they changed addresses, please have them call the Co-op at 406-751-4483 or 1-800-735-8489. The Co-op appreciates your assistance in this effort."
State officials to hold forum on high speed broadband in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is deciding how to use $266 million of U.S. relief money to connect rural areas to high speed broadband. It is estimated that nearly 24% of Montanans do not have an internet subscription of any kind. State officials are traveling Montana to understand the needs in individual communities.
Future of federal building discussed in Missoula City Council hearing
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council held a public hearing on plans for the city and county to take over the federal building on Broadway Street. The proposal calls for a 50-50 split between the two. Redevelopment could cost $20 million from each side, totaling $40 million for...
Missoula city officials hold public hearing on proposed subdivision
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council held a public hearing on Monday night on controversial plans for a new subdivision off Miller Creek Road called Riverfront Trails. Local residents raised several points about the project, voicing concerns about increased traffic, capacity at local schools and sewer and water...
Montana football looks to what's ahead in off-season
Montana football wrapped up what was a very special season on Saturday.This year marked the 17th season for Bobby Hauck as a head coach, who said it was one of his favorite yet. "I've coached a lot of awesome teams that I love dearly, but this team is special," said...
Attorney's office works toward compliance in Mineral Co. suit, sheriff's office lags
MISSOULA, Mont. — A status conference before a Mineral County judge revealed mixed efforts at compliance in a lawsuit alleging major problems in the sheriff's office and county attorney's office. Judge Shane Vannatta presided over the conference Wednesday afternoon via Zoom. The bottom line is the Mineral County Attorney’s...
Doing Better Business: Growing number of text scams sent to phones
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Better Business Bureau looked at more than 300,000 reports people gave its Scam Tracker in the last seven years, and is seeing a major change in how bad actors are trying to scam people. "So far in 2022, scams perpetrated online are the most prevalent...
Areas of snow, unsettled weather through the end of the week
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Seeley Lake to Condon, with 8 to 14 inches across the Mission and Swan Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Highway 200 and I-90 corridors.
