Thierry, No. 3 Ohio State hold off Michigan State 74-68
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 21 points and Taylor Mikesell added 16 as No. 3 Ohio State won its 10th game in a row Sunday defeating Michigan State 74-68. The Buckeyes (10-0) led by as many as 18 points in the first half before the Spartans cut it down to one with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter.
No. 20 Maryland beats injury-depleted No. 6 UConn 85-78
Abby Meyers scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, and Diamond Miller made a huge 3-pointer in the final minute to help No. 20 Maryland hold off a depleted Connecticut team in an 85-78 win over the sixth-ranked Huskies on Sunday.
The Breakfast Buffet: Alabama’s statement, the Big Ten doesn’t appear to have much of a bottom, Julian Phillips
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
