The Associated Press

Thierry, No. 3 Ohio State hold off Michigan State 74-68

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 21 points and Taylor Mikesell added 16 as No. 3 Ohio State won its 10th game in a row Sunday defeating Michigan State 74-68. The Buckeyes (10-0) led by as many as 18 points in the first half before the Spartans cut it down to one with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter.
