Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
Colin Cowherd Calls Out Dallas Cowboys Because He Is A Hater
The Dallas Cowboys provided a smackdown on the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, winning 54-19 to improve their record to 9-3 and second place in the NFC East. While Cowboys fans erupted with joy with the dominating performance, not everybody thinks the Cowboys are all that. In fact, sports guru Colin Cowherd straight-up thinks the team with the star on the helmet "are bullies".
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Micah Parsons reveals key information on Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. have dominated NFL headlines over the last month. America’s Team and the Pro Bowl wide receiver would seem to be a great match for each other. Beckham just concluded his visit with the Cowboys. It included meeting with Jerry Jones and sitting...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
atozsports.com
Cowboys get early Christmas present with latest news
The holiday season has been to the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving, they beat down the New York Giants, and now, Christmas has come early. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has yet to take a snap in 2022 due to tearing his hamstring in August which put him on injured reserve. As the Cowboys make their push to the playoffs, Smith will eventually join the party soon as he is set to return to practice on Wednesday.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Odell OUT for the Year?! Cowboys Jerry on Signing OBJ: 'Not Close; No Timetable'
Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday will continue to discuss the possibility of the coveted receiver signing with Dallas.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Alamodome to host four Texas high school football semifinals this week
Boerne is representing San Antonio-area schools at the Alamodome this weekend.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Colin Cowherd Calls Out Cowboys: 'I Don't Trust Them'
The Cowboys win an easy one on Sunday Night Football against the Indianapolis. A game like this is not enough to prove that the Cowboys are contenders.
Sporting News
Tom Brady cracks joke after ugly Buccaneers 'Monday Night Football' win: 'Just like we drew it up'
The Buccaneers hadn't led since the second quarter against the Saints on "Monday Night Football," but after the clock hit triple zeroes, they had somehow managed to eke out a 17-16 victory, courtesy of two fourth-quarter touchdown drives led by Tom Brady. A team that had managed to largely contain...
Jerry Jones Regrets What He Revealed To The Media
Jerry Jones wishes he didn't disclose that the Dallas Cowboys didn't start Ezekiel Elliott for disciplinary reasons. After Sunday night's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Cowboys owner said Elliott began the opening drive on the bench for a minor issue. He told reporters he would have been "a lot more lenient" than head coach Mike McCarthy.
Comments / 0