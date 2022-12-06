Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Who will replace Jay Hill as Weber State's head coach? Here are 5 options
OGDEN — It's been almost 10 years but Weber State is, once again, in the market for a new head coach. Jay Hill, head of the Wildcats football team for nine seasons, accepted the defensive coordinator and associate head coach position on BYU's football staff. The news broke Tuesday night and was made official by BYU Wednesday morning.
kslsports.com
Four-Star Edge Rusher Hunter Clegg Flips Commitment From Stanford To Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- They say winning cures all and that certainly appears to be the case for Utah football. After bullying USC in the Pac-12 Conference Championship for all to see, the Utes have had a rush of commitments ahead of Early Signing Day. Local four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg is the latest Utah commit after recently backing off his long-standing commitment to Stanford.
Yahoo Sports
Gene Frenette: Gator Bowl owes big thank-you to Utah for delivering ND-SC matchup
One of the things on the to-do list for TaxSlayer Gator Bowl president Greg McGarity is some post-Christmas gift shopping for Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and his football program. “We’re all Utah Utes fans in our office,” McGarity said. There’s a good reason for that. When Utah knocked...
Why Utah-Penn State Rose Bowl matchup marks end of an era
Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions will meet in the 2023 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The next year the Rose Bowl will serve as a semifinal game in the College Football Playoff
kslsports.com
Transfer Portal Delivers: Former Stanford Linebacker Commits To Utah Utes
SALT LAKE CITY – Graduate transfer Levani Damuni will be joining the University of Utah linebackers room after four seasons with the Stanford Cardinal. Damuni made the announcement via social media on Wednesday, December 7. After spending four seasons with the University of Stanford, Damuni announced his intention to...
kjzz.com
Utah football fans spending big money getting to Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There's a good reason most University of Utah football fans who are going to the 2023 Rose Bowl are driving: the price of flying to the big game is sky high. "The willingness of people to do this is a little crazy," said travel...
kslnewsradio.com
West Jordan Elementary School is closing its gates after 40 years
WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Elementary is closing its gate for the last time at the end of the school year, due to safety issues within the infrastructure. The President of the Board of Education for the Jordan School District Tracy Miller told KSL News an independent assessor deemed the structural integrity of the temporary modules, used as classrooms, not up to scratch.
KSLTV
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover...
kslnewsradio.com
New electric bus system coming to Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
ABC 4
Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
ksl.com
University of Utah seeks policy prohibiting 'undue influence'
SALT LAKE CITY — As the University of Utah becomes better known on the national stage, it has increasingly become an institution students want to attend. Blame it on the university's back-to-back Pac-12 championships in football. Blame it on the U.'s acceptance to the prestigious Association of American Universities, joining just 62 other member universities in the United States and two in Canada.
