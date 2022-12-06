Read full article on original website
Kim Wollam Straight
2d ago
I don’t know how and why he is still out Governer he is just as corrupt as Biden I know I didn’t vote for him at all and I know so many others that can’t stand him
61
Richard Jones
2d ago
Prickster only ran for governor to get the political experience and springboard needed to run for president. Why else would a multi-billionaire want to be governor?
44
Teresa Lutman
1d ago
Has anyone noticed our ROADS! looks like a 3 world! Our overpriced Taxes are being stolen. All the while he sets mask mandates for us, & his family avoids them at parties & their Florida home. Democrats Live by the rules you voted in. He needs to pay his taxes on the toilet in that mansion! 🙄
13
POLITICO
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
freedom929.com
WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (12/7/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The case that dozens of county sheriffs and state’s attorneys across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no-cash bail law, set to take effect January 1st, 2023, has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for today has therefore been postponed to December 20th. It’s expected the ciruit court judge would then rule the following week, leaving just days before the law takes effect. It’s also expected the case will go to the Illinois Supreme Court.
fox32chicago.com
State leaders celebrate Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO - State leaders are celebrating one of Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensaries. Ivy Hall is located in Bucktown, and it holds one of the first two social equity licenses issued by the state of Illinois for a recreational marijuana dispensary. Ivy Hall is majority owned by Nigel Dandrige and...
This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
Democrats Hope to Pass Assault Weapons Ban in Illinois, but Conservative Opposition Could Loom
A proposed law could ban assault weapons and raise the legal age of gun ownership in the state of Illinois, and while many Democratic leaders hope the bill could gain bipartisan support, opponents are gearing up for a legal fight. HB 5855 was introduced earlier this month by Highwood State...
newschannel20.com
Pritzker signs SAFE-T Act amendment
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on Tuesday signed in to law a series of amendments to the landmark SAFE-T Act, which is a sweeping criminal justice overhaul that notably eliminates cash bail. Cash bond has long been a practice used to ensure the accused appears at trial,...
The richest woman in Illinois
The Pritzker family's fortune symbolizes a great American success story—a rags-to-riches tale of extremely profitable business deals ranging from manufacturing to the Hyatt Hotel chain.
Gov. Pritzker asked to delay sale of Damen Silos
CHICAGO - A Southwest Side economic development organization, joined by seven other groups, asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday to delay the sale of the Damen Silos along the Chicago River to allow for public meetings before determining the fate of the 23 acres of industrial land. Pritzker’s administration announced...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case will go to the Illinois Supreme Court.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Political sands shifting
The political sands of mayoral politics shifted last week, leaving many in Clearing and Garfield Ridge asking “What next?” questions. Garfield Ridge native Lopez worked the neighborhoods hard since he announced his mayoral candidacy back in April. His law-and-order stance and sharp criticism of Mayor Lori Lightfoot appeared...
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
Free underwear for ‘all committed persons who menstruate’ passes Illinois statehouse
The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for “all committed persons who menstruate” at no cost to the inmate.
Pritzker opens door for cannabis delivery in Illinois while touring 1st 'social equity' dispensary
Want your weed delivered like pizza? Pritzker says he's open to the idea.
Get to know mayoral candidate Paul Vallas
Steve Dale is asking some big questions ahead of the Chicago mayoral election. Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas visits WGN Radio to talk about a wide range of topics pertaining to how our current administration is handling many glaring problems that Chicago residents are facing. The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will take place on February 28, 2023.
vandaliaradio.com
Statement from Senator Plummer on Proposed “Assault Weapon” Ban
Springfield, IL- State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) released the following statement regarding HB5855:. “The 2nd Amendment is a cornerstone of our freedoms. If the majority party of Illinois made half the effort going after violent criminals and supporting our law enforcement that they do badgering and threatening law-abiding gun owners, all Illinois communities would be much safer and more livable. Of course, this is Springfield and, rather than pursuing effective policies to benefit all Illinoisans, there are some people here who have made a career out of virtue-signaling and advocating for the passage of clearly unconstitutional laws. Here we go again.”
Two payments coming from the state of Illinois
counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
MyStateline.com
62 Illinois state's attorneys still suing over SAFE-T Act after changes
Illinois' SAFE-T Act will go into effect on January 1, but 62 state's attorneys plan to carry on with their lawsuits even though some changes were made. 62 Illinois state’s attorneys still suing over SAFE-T …. Illinois' SAFE-T Act will go into effect on January 1, but 62 state's...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Illinois
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
Placement lottery Tuesday for mayor election
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the race for Chicago mayor, Tuesday is the the placement lottery to see where candidates will show up on ballots for the February municipal election.It starts at 10 a.m. at the board's supersite on North ClarkMonday was the deadline for candidates to file petition challenges, an opportunity to try and knock their competitors out of the race.These are the five candidates at risk of getting booted off the ballot. Election judges will determine whether their signatures pass legal muster.As it stands now 12 candidates are in the race. The election is on Feb. 28th.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois representative files bill to ban semi-automatic rifles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After a mass shooting earlier this year, one state legislator is trying to ban the sale of some guns in the state. Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) filed a bill that would ban sales of semi-automatic rifles and magazines that hold over 10 rounds. It additionally would raise the age of most gun ownership in the state to 21, with exceptions for members of the National Guard.
