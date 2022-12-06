ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 1

Related
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Valerie Bertinelli Suffers Extremely Relatable Blunder: 'This Is How I'm Aging'

Valerie Bertinelli is tackling aging one day at a time. The Valerie's Home Cooking star joked about the effects of father time during an Oct. 29 TikTok in which the bespectacled actress is holding a red mug. "This is how I'm aging," she begins in the video. "My phone was hot, so I put it in the freezer while I made my coffee. I made my coffee, and then I couldn't find my phone, and I looked everywhere for it because I forgot it was in the freezer." Bertinelli, 62, then takes a pointed sip from her mug before adding, "Good morning." In May, Bertinelli responded to fans who reached out after she filed for divorce from husband, Tom Vitale. Vitale, a financial planner, and Bertinelli were married in 2011 and divorced in 2019.
toofab.com

Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman

"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
People

Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy

"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
People

People

362K+
Followers
61K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy