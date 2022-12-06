Read full article on original website
Related
Ashton Kutcher’s Twin Brother Michael Confesses ‘Jealousy’ Caused Them to Drift Apart, Details Where They Stand Now
Getting real. Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael Kutcher, opened up about their ups and downs in their first joint interview — and revealed why they previously drifted apart. "Jealousy for sure, at least on my part,” Michael, 44, confessed during a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of The Checkup With Dr. David […]
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Share A Home Office And Drive Each Other Nuts, Too
During the peak of COVID-19, working from home became much more common for those who used to spend their days at an office. However, things did get a bit tricky when multiple people were trying to do their job from one confined space. Who hasn’t been on a Zoom call...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
'The Ship Has Sailed': Jennifer Aniston Reveals She's Over The Idea Of Children After Failed IVF
Actress Jennifer Aniston revealed she attempted to get pregnant through IVF, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," Aniston said in a recent interview that addressed the decades-long pregnancy rumors. The Hollywood star also squashed speculation that...
Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos
Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
Popculture
Valerie Bertinelli Suffers Extremely Relatable Blunder: 'This Is How I'm Aging'
Valerie Bertinelli is tackling aging one day at a time. The Valerie's Home Cooking star joked about the effects of father time during an Oct. 29 TikTok in which the bespectacled actress is holding a red mug. "This is how I'm aging," she begins in the video. "My phone was hot, so I put it in the freezer while I made my coffee. I made my coffee, and then I couldn't find my phone, and I looked everywhere for it because I forgot it was in the freezer." Bertinelli, 62, then takes a pointed sip from her mug before adding, "Good morning." In May, Bertinelli responded to fans who reached out after she filed for divorce from husband, Tom Vitale. Vitale, a financial planner, and Bertinelli were married in 2011 and divorced in 2019.
Kirstie Alley Is Survived by Her Two Adopted Children and Grandchildren
On Dec. 5, 2022, it was announced that Cheers and Look Who's Talking Now actress Kirstie Alley had died after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 71. The sad news was shared by Kirstie's two children, Lillie and William Stevenson, who released a touching statement about their mother on Twitter.
Everything Jeff Bridges Has Said About His Battle With Lymphoma: ‘COVID Made My Cancer Look Like Nothing’
After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Jeff Bridges has been candid about the ups and downs with his health. In October 2020, Bridges took to social media to break down his diagnosis. “As the Dude would say.. New S—T has come to light,” the actor tweeted while channeling his The Big Lebowski character. “I have […]
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
toofab.com
Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman
"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
Bridget Moynahan’s Son Said She Was ‘Wild’ After Watching Her in ‘Coyote Ugly’
'Blue Bloods' star Bridget Moynahan's young son had an intense reaction to seeing his mom dance on the titular bar in the film.
‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear
Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
Christina Applegate says a crew member on 'Dead To Me' had to hold her legs off camera during some scenes to make sure she didn't fall
Christina Applegate also said she doesn't know what she's "capable" of after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she might not act again.
Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent
Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando starred in Charlie Chaplin's 'A Countess from Hong Kong' and the two on-screen love interests had tension behind-the-scenes after Brando touched Loren without her consent.
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Share Behind the Scenes of Their ‘Kiss the Girl’ Dance
Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert recently shared a dance video set to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid. In a new video, the couple reacted to the routine and shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits about how it was filmed. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert React to...
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy
"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
People
362K+
Followers
61K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1