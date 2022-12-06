Read full article on original website
Related
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
You don't need a mountain of cash to begin building wealth on Wall Street.
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market
These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Motley Fool
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
NASDAQ
Why Apple Stock Eked Out a Market Beat Today
There wasn't much new or exciting reported with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Friday, save for a fresh development in the legal sphere. Apple enthusiasts tend to get excited about the stock when the company announces a flashy new product or some positivefinancial news not so much when the latest is about the law.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Motley Fool
2 Risky Stocks That Could Soar in 2023
Bluebird Bio has a pair of gene-editing therapies approved, but it still has a lot of work to do. Krystal Biotech could be on the verge of a breakthrough approval that could come early next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates Surprisingly Have Plunged
These seven of the highest-yielding Warren Buffett stock picks not only make sense for growth and income investors but they also look like outstanding ideas for 2023, when we could see a new bull market by the summer.
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Climbed 29.9% in November
The days grew shorter throughout November, but shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) remained a bright spot for investors throughout the month. While the S&P 500 shot 5.4% higher, SolarEdge's stock roared 29.9% higher, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Besides the company's report of a record-breaking third...
Comments / 0