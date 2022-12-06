Read full article on original website
Cops: Masked man accused of fatally shooting Gwinnett car dealership employee
A female shooting victim was found dead at a Gwinnett County car dealership Friday afternoon, officials said.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro car theft, kidnapping involving grandmother
ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in a carjacking and kidnapping involving an elderly woman in Clayton County. Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Taron Williams, was arrested on Miriam Lane in DeKalb County, about 20 miles from the Jonesboro convenience store where this all began. The arrest came hours after Williams allegedly drove from that store in a stolen car with 86-year-old Shirley McCurry inside.
One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide
The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
Suspect accused in disappearance, death of Atlanta woman on APD's most wanted list
ATLANTA — A Fulton County indictment alleges a third man may be involved in the disappearance of a missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman, Allahnia Lenoir. She is suspected to be dead, records show, but a body has not been found. One of the suspects facing charges is still at large,...
Gwinnett County man kills ex-wife’s divorce attorney, sets office on fire, police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is accused of killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney and setting his office building on fire. Lawrenceville officials responded to a fire on Stone Mountain Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. After crews put the fire out, they found the body of attorney Douglas Lewis inside the building.
4 arrested, including children accused of breaking into cars, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested two children and two adults accused of breaking into cars overnight. Officers said the suspects stole a vehicle Thursday along Northside Drive and used it for other crimes. 11Alive was also told by officers that the group was caught trying to break into an...
Victim who died after shooting outside Cobb Walmart identified as 23-year-old man
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a 23-year-old man who died after he was shot outside a Cobb County Walmart. Eddie Figueroa was shot at the store on Chastain Meadows Parkway on Wednesday during a fight. Shoppers and store employees initially reported the shooting as an active shooter situation, prompting a massive police response during a busy shopping day.
Villa Rica man charged in murder of his father
On 12-7-22 at 10:08 AM, Officer Carol Collett and Officer Martin Clark responded to an unknown trouble call on Carrington Pkwy. As they approached the house a male subject, Aaron Pope, exited the home with a firearm in his hand. The officers detained the subject and secured the weapon. During this incident the officers discovered a male victim, Anthony Pope, inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
Georgia teen arrested after assaulting three victims during break-in, deputies say
Georgia teen charged with breaking into home, assaulting three victims, deputies say Investigators said just before 11 p.m. Friday, while the victims were asleep, 17-year-old Joseph Salazar illegally entered the home. A 17-year-old was charged after deputies say he broke into a home and assaulted three victims Friday. Hall County...
Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home
VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Nov. 30 to Dec. 7:. • Jamie Thomas Alford, 39, Emory Street, Oxford; driving while license suspended...
Audio | Crushing moment as Chamblee officer shot in head radios 'I'm hit'
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — 'I'm hit. I'm hit. I'm hit radio. Shots fired," Lt. Collar said just seconds after getting shot in the head when a traffic stop for a stolen car went awry in November. Audio released by Chamblee Police Department sheds light on the night that devastated his family.
Breaking: Shooting in Loganville sends 16-year-old to the hospital
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) – A shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Crossing at just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the police report from the Loganville Police Department, officers were called to a person...
15-year-old mother missing for nearly a week found safe, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 15-year-old mother has been found safe after disappearing Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Junia Mayfield was found Thursday in Clayton County around 11:15 a.m. Clayton County police...
Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins.
Dekalb man shot during stolen vehicle investigation
DEKALB CO. – The GBI is investigating a DeKalb County officer involved shooting that occurred while investigating a stolen vehicle report. The initial GBI statement indicated that Salmon reached for a nearby handgun before he was shot by officers. Further investigation has determined that an officer opened a bedroom door, and Salmon threw an object at the officer. Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item. Later, agents recovered a handgun from the room he was in.
Man shoots, kills driver after brother was hit by car in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a driver who hit his brother in Clayton County. Morrow police said Johnathan Johnson and his brother John Johnson III were walking along Mount Zion Road on Friday night when a vehicle hit Johnson III. The accident left him in critical condition.
Authorities looking for man accused of robbing, holding gas station clerk at gunpoint
COVINGTON, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man accused of assaulting and holding a gas station clerk at gunpoint Tuesday. The Newton County Sheriff said it happened at the Texaco at 15036 Brown Bridge Road in Covington. The man is described as being between 6-feet 2-inches and 3-inches...
Special needs monitor charged with battery of student
A former Coweta County special needs monitor is facing criminal charges after allegedly pushing one of her students. Karen Louise Gresham, 34, is charged with battery after the incident was reportedly caught on camera. The incident occurred at Central Educational Center last month when an investigator was reviewing school video...
