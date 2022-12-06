ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested in Jonesboro car theft, kidnapping involving grandmother

ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in a carjacking and kidnapping involving an elderly woman in Clayton County. Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Taron Williams, was arrested on Miriam Lane in DeKalb County, about 20 miles from the Jonesboro convenience store where this all began. The arrest came hours after Williams allegedly drove from that store in a stolen car with 86-year-old Shirley McCurry inside.
JONESBORO, GA
The Georgia Sun

One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide

The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Victim who died after shooting outside Cobb Walmart identified as 23-year-old man

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a 23-year-old man who died after he was shot outside a Cobb County Walmart. Eddie Figueroa was shot at the store on Chastain Meadows Parkway on Wednesday during a fight. Shoppers and store employees initially reported the shooting as an active shooter situation, prompting a massive police response during a busy shopping day.
COBB COUNTY, GA
gradickcommunications.com

Villa Rica man charged in murder of his father

On 12-7-22 at 10:08 AM, Officer Carol Collett and Officer Martin Clark responded to an unknown trouble call on Carrington Pkwy. As they approached the house a male subject, Aaron Pope, exited the home with a firearm in his hand. The officers detained the subject and secured the weapon. During this incident the officers discovered a male victim, Anthony Pope, inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
VILLA RICA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Nov. 30 to Dec. 7:. • Jamie Thomas Alford, 39, Emory Street, Oxford; driving while license suspended...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Shooting in Loganville sends 16-year-old to the hospital

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) – A shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Crossing at just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the police report from the Loganville Police Department, officers were called to a person...
LOGANVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Dekalb man shot during stolen vehicle investigation

DEKALB CO. – The GBI is investigating a DeKalb County officer involved shooting that occurred while investigating a stolen vehicle report. The initial GBI statement indicated that Salmon reached for a nearby handgun before he was shot by officers. Further investigation has determined that an officer opened a bedroom door, and Salmon threw an object at the officer. Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item. Later, agents recovered a handgun from the room he was in.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Special needs monitor charged with battery of student

A former Coweta County special needs monitor is facing criminal charges after allegedly pushing one of her students. Karen Louise Gresham, 34, is charged with battery after the incident was reportedly caught on camera. The incident occurred at Central Educational Center last month when an investigator was reviewing school video...
NEWNAN, GA
