ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

How to add a local touch to the holiday season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the 2022 holiday season inches closer to an end, VISIT Milwaukee wants to remind everyone that there are experiences and gifts available at Milwaukee-area businesses that can not only be unique and personal but can also help avoid the long lines of big box retailers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Giant Lego Festival Coming To Wisconsin In January!

Get ready Lego lovers, Brick Fest is making its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin this January and you are invited!. Lego's used to be the greatest entertainment for children, but over the years it has turned into a fascinating hobby across the world. BRICK FEST LIVE Coming To Wisconsin In January.
MILWAUKEE, WI
multihousingnews.com

Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community

The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction

MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

How holiday movies can teach you about managing money

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We all love watching our favorite holiday movies this time of year, but what can Ebenezer Scrooge or Clark Griswold teach us about managing money?. Financial professional Tom Neumann, from Drake & Associates, joined CBS 58 on Thursday, Dec. 8, to share the financial lessons we can learn from our favorite holiday films.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Calling all aspiring engineers, RoboFest takes place on Thursday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who knew an education festival could be so much fun? On Thursday, Dec. 8, there's a good chance it will. RoboFest will take place at the Milwaukee Robotics Academy in the Riverwest neighborhood. Think of it as Hackathon meets MythBusters meets BattleBots. The event is aimed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Madison ramping up work towards Amtrak station, possible service to Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee and Madison and the two biggest cities in Wisconsin, yet there is no direct passenger train service connecting them. It's been that way for a long time, but there's a push to bring passenger rail to the Capital City. The City of Madison is stepping up its work to land an Amtrak train service.
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

CBS 58 Exclusive: Sparks family reflects after trial and parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The trial is over. The sentence handed down -- and the first Waukesha Christmas parade since the attack is now in the rear-view mirror. But the healing and reflection continues. The Sparks family -- Sheri, Aaron and Tucker -- sitting down with CBS 58's Jessob...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee's first land trust home is hitting the market

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's first land trust home is now complete and available for purchase. Officials say this is an opportunity to expand affordable homeownership options in the city. Many families earning less than $50,000 per year have a difficult time attaining homeownership. Milwaukee's Community Land Trust hopes to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lizard Mound listed; Wisconsin Register of Historic Places

TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Historical Society announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7 the revised listing of Lizard Mound in the Town of Farmington, Washington County, on the State Register of Historic Places. A news release says the Lizard Mound site is a Native ceremonial center and cemetery that...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Annual tree-lighting ceremony held at Milwaukee County Courthouse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee held its annual tree-lighting ceremony last month, and now the county is joining in the holiday fun. The lighting ceremony was inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse. This year's tree is locally sourced, and all 375 ornaments on it were made by students from Milwaukee Public Schools.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy