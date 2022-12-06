Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vt. climatologist named to key national climate panel
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont researcher will be represented for the first time on a key climate panel of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. State climatologist and University of Vermont professor Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux has been invited to join the NASEM’s Board of Atmospheric Science and Climate. The panel is responsible for making recommendations around approaches and responses to climate, weather, and climate change.
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill
In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers. An accused killer has been found not competent to stand trial. $25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis.
WCAX
Hoax calls report active shooter threats at schools across NH, nation
Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
mynbc5.com
Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors
BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday, and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
WCAX
State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects. Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost...
WMUR.com
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools Thursday 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Beginning just before 10 a.m., threats were made to multiple schools in several New Hampshire communities, including Concord, Claremont,...
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
South Burlington's Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It's all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Montpelier celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting.
WCAX
Renovations completed at Olympic Center ahead of University Games
LAKE PLACID, Vt. (WCAX) - New York’s governor said a $104 million renovation of the Olympic Center is complete. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the renovations include upgrades to the Olympic Center’s year-round facilities, an all-new retail shop, indoor and outdoor dining area, and a fully updated Lake Placid Olympic Museum.
WCAX
Vermont COVID numbers remain ‘low’ headed into peak of holidays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the holiday season in full swing and reports of a surge of flu and RSV in many parts of the country, many in the region are bracing for their third Christmas with COVID. The overall message from Vermont health officials is that the state is...
WCAX
Which Vermont tree types might be most resilient during climate change?
Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK. UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model.
WCAX
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial
Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
NHPR
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod
JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
mynbc5.com
Gov. Phil Scott announces VT voluntary paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced a new voluntary insurance program for employers in Vermont. "I'm pleased to announce that the state of Vermont is signing a contract with The Hartford to implement a paid family and medical leave program," said Scott. After more than three...
WCAX
March trial set in Vermont for mall kidnapping
Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK. UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model.
WCAX
Compost toilet owners challenging state restrictions on use of waste
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation requires any home built after 2007 to have a septic system, and that waste from a home toilet can’t be used to fertilize plants. The rules are running afoul of some compost toilet owners, who believe they should be...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery
Each jar of Dell'Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it's the smell of Frank Dell'Amore's childhood.
