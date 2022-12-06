ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Vt. climatologist named to key national climate panel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont researcher will be represented for the first time on a key climate panel of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. State climatologist and University of Vermont professor Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux has been invited to join the NASEM’s Board of Atmospheric Science and Climate. The panel is responsible for making recommendations around approaches and responses to climate, weather, and climate change.
Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill

In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
Hoax calls report active shooter threats at schools across NH, nation

Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors

BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday, and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects. Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost...
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

South Burlington's Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It's all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago.
Renovations completed at Olympic Center ahead of University Games

LAKE PLACID, Vt. (WCAX) - New York’s governor said a $104 million renovation of the Olympic Center is complete. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the renovations include upgrades to the Olympic Center’s year-round facilities, an all-new retail shop, indoor and outdoor dining area, and a fully updated Lake Placid Olympic Museum.
Which Vermont tree types might be most resilient during climate change?

Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK.
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial

Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
March trial set in Vermont for mall kidnapping

Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK.
Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery

Each jar of Dell'Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it's the smell of Frank Dell'Amore's childhood.
