FOX2now.com
Overstock Outlet has everything for your holiday shopping list
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri, has big-box store items for a fraction of the price. Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it on an online auction. What really sets them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community.
What Are You Doing About It? PRG Party with a Purpose, Vegmas 2022: A Vegan Christmas Dinner, Photos with Santa Paws
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
KFVS12
At your service: St. Louis restaurant hires robot to help wait tables
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The new employee at Walnut Grill in Sunset Hills didn’t need much training. A little programming did just fine. The new robot serving assistant started on the job a few weeks ago. “It was immediate impact on the first day, you could tell,” said...
FOX2now.com
Weeknights are for family fun at South County Shopping Center
ST. LOUIS – Prepare the kids because Friday eve (Thursdays) might as well be Friday. This Thursday, December 8, the kids can meet their favorite characters at South County Shopping Center on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Grab a bite to eat, do a little shopping and snap some pics with Mario, Poppy, Rudolph, and Frosty. Start the weekend early.
STL Authentics provides a wide variety of St. Louis Blues holiday gifts
STL Authentics at the Enterprise Center has a wide variety of St. Louis Blues gift ideas for you.
Pet of the Week: Christmas Rose
ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Christmas Rose. This floppy-ear pup has the perfect name in time for the holidays. She is only a year old and is adoptable through Stray Rescue of St. Louis. She warms up easily to people, so she would...
The Pizza Passport Is the Gift That Every St. Louisan Wants Under the Tree
Tell Santa this is what we want for Christmas
‘Lawn Pass’ gets you in over 30 huge St. Louis concerts this summer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Live Nation’s Lawn Pass is a way to see over 30 concerts during the summer of 2023. The cost to see all those shows is just $199, plus an additional fee. All summer long, you get guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access. FOX 2 will be giving away a pair of unlimited lawn passes next week.
Boone Country Connection
Dec. 17, Pet Adoption Center's Holiday Season Includes Santa Paws Event for Pets
Jolly Old St. Nick is paying a special visit to all the good little dogs and cats (and rabbits and other animals) at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center’s Santa Paws event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. All are welcome to view pets up for adoption and fostering, bring their current pet to meet Santa, and participate in the holiday festivities. The center is located at 4850 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.
As weather gets chillier, St. Louis organization needs help getting coats for the homeless
The wintertime can be challenging and brutal for many, especially those who are unhoused.
edglentoday.com
Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16
GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
feastmagazine.com
Where to grab a meal (or drink) near St. Louis' favorite iconic holiday events
No holiday season in St. Louis is complete without a trip to Garden Glow or Candy Cane Lane. Looking to find a kid-friendly dinner nearby? Our guide to festive events has plenty of sweet and savory options to keep your and your family's spirits bright. Garden Glow at the Missouri...
edglentoday.com
Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
Return Steve's Hot Dogs' Stolen Yoda Statue, You Must
The restaurant has encouraged the thief to return the Jedi Master, no questions asked
Google reveals 2022 St. Louis search trends
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For over two decades, Google’s “Year in Search” has given the public an annual look into what intrigues people across the planet. The search engine says that 2022 was a year marked by people looking for new possibilities. Many people were asking personal questions like “Can I change?”
Alestle
Edwardsville's Winter Market kicks off holiday shopping season
The Edwardsville Winter Market celebrated its 10th year with baked goods, crafts, unique gifts and a festive atmosphere. Dawn Viersvorn from Edwardsville said the winter market stands out to her more than other holiday markets because they sell a variety of items instead of only one kind. “This is very...
St. Louis area mail carriers targeted by criminals who want your money
They’re looking for universal mailbox keys, so they can steal your money.
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
stlmag.com
Richmond Heights home hits the market for $270,000
Layout: This painted brick home with pretty interior stained glass windows is move-in ready. Freshly painted, the main level includes the dining room, family room with a painted-brick fireplace, and a remodeled kitchen with dark blue cabinets, white countertops, and tile backsplash. An attached screened-in porch opens to the backyard and patio. The two bedrooms are located upstairs as is a newly remodeled bathroom with black-and-white floor tile. The house features a new roof, shake siding on the gable, and new landscaping.
feastmagazine.com
Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill
At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
