Saint Louis, MO

Overstock Outlet has everything for your holiday shopping list

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri, has big-box store items for a fraction of the price. Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it on an online auction. What really sets them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community.
WENTZVILLE, MO
Weeknights are for family fun at South County Shopping Center

ST. LOUIS – Prepare the kids because Friday eve (Thursdays) might as well be Friday. This Thursday, December 8, the kids can meet their favorite characters at South County Shopping Center on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Grab a bite to eat, do a little shopping and snap some pics with Mario, Poppy, Rudolph, and Frosty. Start the weekend early.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pet of the Week: Christmas Rose

ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Christmas Rose. This floppy-ear pup has the perfect name in time for the holidays. She is only a year old and is adoptable through Stray Rescue of St. Louis. She warms up easily to people, so she would...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dec. 17, Pet Adoption Center's Holiday Season Includes Santa Paws Event for Pets

Jolly Old St. Nick is paying a special visit to all the good little dogs and cats (and rabbits and other animals) at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center’s Santa Paws event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. All are welcome to view pets up for adoption and fostering, bring their current pet to meet Santa, and participate in the holiday festivities. The center is located at 4850 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.
SAINT PETERS, MO
Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16

GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Google reveals 2022 St. Louis search trends

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For over two decades, Google’s “Year in Search” has given the public an annual look into what intrigues people across the planet. The search engine says that 2022 was a year marked by people looking for new possibilities. Many people were asking personal questions like “Can I change?”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Edwardsville's Winter Market kicks off holiday shopping season

The Edwardsville Winter Market celebrated its 10th year with baked goods, crafts, unique gifts and a festive atmosphere. Dawn Viersvorn from Edwardsville said the winter market stands out to her more than other holiday markets because they sell a variety of items instead of only one kind. “This is very...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Richmond Heights home hits the market for $270,000

Layout: This painted brick home with pretty interior stained glass windows is move-in ready. Freshly painted, the main level includes the dining room, family room with a painted-brick fireplace, and a remodeled kitchen with dark blue cabinets, white countertops, and tile backsplash. An attached screened-in porch opens to the backyard and patio. The two bedrooms are located upstairs as is a newly remodeled bathroom with black-and-white floor tile. The house features a new roof, shake siding on the gable, and new landscaping.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
