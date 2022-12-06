Jolly Old St. Nick is paying a special visit to all the good little dogs and cats (and rabbits and other animals) at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center’s Santa Paws event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. All are welcome to view pets up for adoption and fostering, bring their current pet to meet Santa, and participate in the holiday festivities. The center is located at 4850 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.

SAINT PETERS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO