Arizona State

TSMC ups its Arizona chipmaking investment to $40 billion ahead of Biden's visit

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
 2 days ago
Washington Examiner

Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory

A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
ARIZONA STATE
Markets Insider

Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry

The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
Axios

The U.S. chip boom is just beginning

Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s decision to triple its investment in Arizona is part of a national rush to re-shore key inputs for the American economy. Driving the news: President Biden traveled to TSMC's Arizona plant on Tuesday to bask in the glow of the announcement. The company — which by some measures manufactures over half the world's chips — said the three-fold increase would bring its investment to around $40 billion.
ARIZONA STATE

