ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

College football bowl games: Every contest ranked, from best to worst

With all due respect to a few beloved holidays on the calendar this month, the most wonderful time of the year is upon us: college football bowl season. Sure, some may decry that there are too many or that they're just glorified exhibitions. But the games are the best source of cross-country non-conference matchups we get and have some of the most wildly bizarre moments of the entire college football season on the regular.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 14

When the "Thursday Night Football" schedule for 2022 dropped, the Week 14 Raiders vs. Rams game is one that some initially would have circled as a good matchup. After all, both teams had made the playoffs the previous season, with the Rams winning the Super Bowl. The Raiders had just sneaked in, but after adding Davante Adams and coach Josh McDaniels, they would surely be better, right?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Saints' Dennis Allen explains why Mark Ingram stepped out of bounds short of first-down marker in key spot vs. Bucs

Mark Ingram could have stepped up. Instead, he stepped out — but there was a reason for that. The fourth quarter of the Week 13 Buccaneers-Saints "Monday Night Football" matchup was one for the ages. Not because of crisp, clean execution and Grade-A football, but because of endless questionable coaching decisions and missed opportunities by players.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

ESPN Reveals Announcers For Every College Football Bowl Game

ESPN announced on Wednesday night the announcing teams for every college football bowl game it is broadcasting this year. College football bowl season is set to begin next week. There will be 40 college football bowl games broadcasted on ESPN's airwaves this season. Here's the full bowl game announcing team...
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Raiders-Rams single-game tournaments

The surging Raiders will go on the road to play the reeling Rams to kick off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. Vegas enters this prime-time matchup as six-point favorites, while the total is set at O/U 44.5, according to BetMGM. Even though the Rams are a shell of themselves on offense, they still have a couple of players who are worth considering for FanDuel lineups. That said, most single-game DFS players will go with Raiders-heavy builds, and we're no different.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What does Penn State’s bowl history look like since 2000?

Penn State has been to 51 bowl games in its program history, with the first coming with a trip to the 1923 Rose Bowl. It has become an expectation that Penn State will end a football season with an appearance in a bowl game. Of course, since the turn of the century, there have been a few years that went against the grain for one reason or the other. Since 2000, Penn State has appeared in 15 bowl games, including three trips to New Years Six bowl games under current head coach James Franklin (with a fourth coming up in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

High school football: Late field goal propels Refugio back to state title game

CYPRESS — It was no surprise the state semifinal between Refugio and Timpson came down to a few key plays — and the Bobcats made them. Ernest Campbell's 35-yard catch in the final seconds followed by Alex Placencia's 20-yard field goal in the final minute gave Refugio a grind-it-out 24-21 victory against the Bears in a Class 2A Division I state semifinal at the Berry Center.
REFUGIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy