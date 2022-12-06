Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style
Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
1964 Ford Falcon Runs On Hydrogen Power
There’s plenty of talk in the automotive news media about electrifying classic cars, however one shop has shown off a completely different proposition at the SEMA Show. Arrington Performance caused quite the stir revealing its hydrogen-powered 1964 Ford Falcon. What’s more, it’s not a fuel-cell vehicle like you might expect but instead uses a modified 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to combust hydrogen instead of the dyno juice.
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Autoblog
What the electric Hummer's size and weight means for its efficiency
If you think driving a pint-sized Nissan Leaf is as good for the planet as driving a huge electric Hummer, think again. The GMC Hummer EV uses significantly more electricity than other EVs, meaning it produces more pollution upstream. The electric Hummer weighs 9,000 pounds and its battery weighs as...
torquenews.com
Maint. and Repair Costs of 2007 Toyota Highlander at 120K Miles - Surprises Continue
We update our long-term test of the 2007 Toyota Highlander. This time we tally up the repair and maintenance costs at 120,000 miles. The cost will shock you. Torque News created a story in March of 2019 detailing the total costs for all repairs and maintenance work required to keep a 2007 Toyota Highlander Sport in top condition over 100,000 miles. The surprise was that the total came to a whopping $14,029. We thought it would be a good idea to keep our tally of the repair and maintenance costs rolling, and we’ve just hit 120,000 miles. There have been more unexpected high repair costs along with the expected maintenance costs.
Autoblog
NHTSA opens investigation into Hondas over reported loss of power
Honda could be facing a massive recall if the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s inquiry shows a problem. Earlier this week, the NHTSA announced a probe into the automaker after receiving several reports of Honda vehicles losing power at highway speeds. Reuters reported that the NHTSA investigation involves more...
Ars Technica
Mixing diesel and hydrogen provides big cuts in emissions
A team of engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney has figured out a way to run a diesel engine on a mix of diesel and hydrogen, dramatically lowering its emissions. Why do we even need a diesel-hydrogen hybrid engine when there are already many great...
Autoblog
Ford CEO wants to end haggling for electric cars — and two-thirds of dealers agree
Buying an electric Ford could soon mirror experiences at upstart EV-makers like Tesla and Rivian. Nearly two-thirds of Ford's 3,000 U.S. dealerships have agreed to new no-haggle EV sales standards, CEO Jim Farley said Monday at a conference in Detroit, signaling a next-step for Ford as it aims to become the U.S. No. 1 seller of EVs.
Autoblog
Euro-market Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge add efficiency, range
Volvo's tweaked the powertrain specs for the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge in Europe in both front- and all-wheel-drive trims. (We don't get the FWD versions here, only the AWD models.) First reported by CarsUK as a rumor, Autocar dug into the details after the new models hit some EU configurators. The big change there is that the front-drivers are now rear-drivers, engineers moving the single motor to the rear axle in the name of efficiency. The battery in the single-motor cars stays the same size at 67 kWh, but motor output rises from 228 horsepower to 235 hp. Even better, the C40 Recharge goes from an estimated 270 miles on a charge to 296 miles, the XC40 Recharge goes from an estimated 260 miles on a charge to 286 miles on the WLTP cycle.
Autoblog
Made in America | These cars top the most-American list
The car with the most American/Canadian content for 2022 is ... cue the drumroll ... the Lincoln Corsair, in both standard gasoline-fueled and plug-in hybrid guise. Both versions of Lincoln's compact luxury crossover earned a score of 86 — due to 72% of its parts coming from one of the two aforementioned countries — in the American University Kogod Business School's annual "Made in America Auto Index." Last year's leader, the 2021 Ford Mustang GT (when equipped with a manual transmission) fell all the way to 22nd place with a 50% rating due to a switch in transmissions sourced from Mexico. In case you're interested, that puts Ford's red-blooded American ponycar below vehicles like the Kia Sorento, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV and Lexus ES.
What Are Heat Pumps, and Are They Necessary for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Driving in Cold Weather?
Heat pumps help electric cars operate more efficiently. Do all EV have them? The post What Are Heat Pumps, and Are They Necessary for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Driving in Cold Weather? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Aviation International News
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
Autoweek.com
2023 Toyota Prius Aims to Dominate Hybrid Market—More than Ever
The Toyota Prius is all-new for 2023, with a new chassis, drivetrain, and features across the hybrid family. Based on the TNGA-C platform, both the Prius and Prius Prime share a futuristic, aerodynamic design, backed up by a significant increase in electrified 2.0-liter four-cylinder power, up to 196 hp and 220 hp, respectively.
techeblog.com
Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road
If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
notebookcheck.net
Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium
The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
Autoblog
Honda announces a hydrogen-powered CR-V is coming in 2024
Honda just announced that it will be making a hydrogen-powered CR-V in 2024. Where the hydrogen CR-V is being produced, though, is arguably just as interesting as the vehicle’s presence. If you had Honda’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) on your bingo card, congrats!. We’ve long wondered what Honda...
