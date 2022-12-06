ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Encouraging Americans To Mask Up For The Holidays Amid Tripledemic Of COVID-19, Flu, RSV

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging Americans to wear masks during the holiday season to help prevent the spread of the so-called tripledemic of COVID-19, influenza, and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

It's especially important for people living in areas with high levels of COVID transmission to mask up, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Monday, Dec. 5.

“The past several years have certainly not been easy, and we now face yet another surge of ailments, another moment of overstretched capacity, and really one of tragic and often preventable sadness,” Walensky said.

There was a rise of between 15 and 20 percent in COVID hospitalizations last week from the week earlier, according to Walensky.

Both Walensky and American Medical Association Board Chair Sandra Fryhofer underscored the importance of getting both the flu shot and COVID vaccine booster shots during a joint session with members of the media.

“I know everyone's tired of getting shots,” Fryhofer said. “We all have booster fatigue. But understand you could get really, really sick this year and ruin your holiday celebrations if you don’t get vaccinated.”

