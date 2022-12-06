BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The plan proposed by Mayor Todd Alcott has recently been approved to help curb the homelessness situation Bowling Green faces. Out of the 4 million dollars Alcott proposed to the city commissioners and non-profits in Bowling Green that have an interest in assisting the homeless population, 2 million of that is going toward remodeling and maintaining the old family thrift store building owned by the Salvation Army which has long been used for storage.

