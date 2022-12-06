Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
Western Kentucky University's Disaster Science Operations Center UnveiledAmarie M.Bowling Green, KY
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Bowling Green Young Professionals Fundraiser!
On today’s segment of What’s Happening SoKY, we met with Lincoln Skaggs! He told us about a fundraiser to benefit foster children. You can help sponsor a foster child & family for the evening or make a monetary donation. When you sponsor a child they will get to enjoy free skating, games and pizza for the evening!
Horizon PACE, Beshear celebrate care center opening in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Horizon PACE, which celebrated its grand opening in Bowling Green. Bowling Green’s facility will serve people 55 and older with a nursing-home level of care, particularly if they are facing medical conditions requiring services, with a goal to allow people to stay in their home longer.
SUNRISE SPECIAL – Light the Path
For today’s Sunrise Special Interview, we met with Karen Foley to talk about Light the Path. On Sunday, everyone is invited to participate in this community-wide light vigil. This weekend is the one year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky. The community is encouraged to gather together...
Mistletoe Market rescheduled for this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10. The newly scheduled date is due to the event being postponed last weekend. The market will be located in the Historic Taylor’s Chapel next to SoKY Marketplace at 636 Center St. in Bowling...
Free live Christmas tree flame-retardant ‘dipping’
GLASGOW, Ky. – If you prefer a real fir versus faux… there is one important step to take before bringing your Christmas tree home. The Glasgow Fire Department has been dipping Christmas trees for residents for the last decade. Firefighters use a flame retardant solution that decreases any...
Med Center’s ‘Make the Season Bright’ raises money for Hospitality House
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-For the first time since 2019, Med Center Health’s Make the Season Bright is returning in person!. Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the public is invited to attend the 25th annual tree lighting and kickoff to the holiday season…featuring hot cocoa, cookies, and Santa!. You...
BG Strong Community Blood Drive commemorates tornado, donate now
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Blood Assurance is hosting a mobile blood drive to commemorate last year’s deadly tornadoes. You can roll up your sleeve for the Bowling Green Strong Community Blood Drives initiative at a number of locations starting tomorrow through next Friday. The blood-mobile made its first...
220 BG kids need YOUR donations to make Christmas a reality
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Christmas shopping can be a fun, crazy task this time of year, some Bowling Green families need your help to put presents under the Christmas tree. The Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green wants your help to bring Christmas to kids and teens through their 2022 Christmas Adoption Program.
Local boy can finally skate with older brother thanks to adaptive sleds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-For the first time ever, 11-year-old Jonah Bemiss is finally able to skate with his older brother. “It’s fun being on the ice,” said Jonah. This is thanks to Parks and Rec’s adaptive sleds. “It’s good to finally have him on the ice with me...
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bowling Green city manager, Salvation Army discuss $4M homeless plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The plan proposed by Mayor Todd Alcott has recently been approved to help curb the homelessness situation Bowling Green faces. Out of the 4 million dollars Alcott proposed to the city commissioners and non-profits in Bowling Green that have an interest in assisting the homeless population, 2 million of that is going toward remodeling and maintaining the old family thrift store building owned by the Salvation Army which has long been used for storage.
Power restored in downtown BG after morning outage hits 800 customers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – You may have noticed your drive to work was a little on the dark side this morning – that’s due to a circuit loss. BGMU released a statement on Twitter this morning saying that over 800 customers in the downtown Bowling Green area lost power this morning.
Light the Path illuminates tornado path for 17 minutes in honor of lost lives
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-On Sunday, you are invited to participate in a community light vigil which will illuminate the path of the 2021 December tornadoes. This Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11 marks one year since deadly tornadoes ripped through our community. Everyone is encouraged to gather together and shine...
Bowling Green continues to rebuild, remember those lost after December 2021 tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One year after devastating tornadoes swept across Kentucky, claiming lives and destroying homes and businesses, Bowling Green is one area of the commonwealth that continues picking up the pieces. Ronnie Ward, with the Bowling Green Police Department, said the night the storm hit, it was...
Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green. To this day, the butcher shop is still not open. FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery...
Med Center Health blood bank asking people to consider donating during holidays
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Blood is urgently needed during the next couple of months. Med Center Health is asking the community to consider donating. During the holidays people are traveling and not thinking about donating. Also during the holidays more people are driving on the roads, and the number of accidents go up.
UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has won $70,000 after playing the Kentucky 5 an hour before his birthday. “It’s the best birthday gift,” he said. The winning ticket matched all five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot for the December 2nd drawing.
Parade rescheduled, Sheriff explains threat made to protestors over ham radio
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Bowling Green officials and authorities are still working through an unprecedented turn of events that postponed the Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas parade and other festive happenings Saturday. The good news…the parade will go on. “The events will be held this Saturday the 10th, we will follow the...
