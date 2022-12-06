ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Horizon PACE, Beshear celebrate care center opening in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Horizon PACE, which celebrated its grand opening in Bowling Green. Bowling Green’s facility will serve people 55 and older with a nursing-home level of care, particularly if they are facing medical conditions requiring services, with a goal to allow people to stay in their home longer.
SUNRISE SPECIAL – Light the Path

For today’s Sunrise Special Interview, we met with Karen Foley to talk about Light the Path. On Sunday, everyone is invited to participate in this community-wide light vigil. This weekend is the one year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky. The community is encouraged to gather together...
Mistletoe Market rescheduled for this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10. The newly scheduled date is due to the event being postponed last weekend. The market will be located in the Historic Taylor’s Chapel next to SoKY Marketplace at 636 Center St. in Bowling...
Free live Christmas tree flame-retardant ‘dipping’

GLASGOW, Ky. – If you prefer a real fir versus faux… there is one important step to take before bringing your Christmas tree home. The Glasgow Fire Department has been dipping Christmas trees for residents for the last decade. Firefighters use a flame retardant solution that decreases any...
BG Strong Community Blood Drive commemorates tornado, donate now

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Blood Assurance is hosting a mobile blood drive to commemorate last year’s deadly tornadoes. You can roll up your sleeve for the Bowling Green Strong Community Blood Drives initiative at a number of locations starting tomorrow through next Friday. The blood-mobile made its first...
220 BG kids need YOUR donations to make Christmas a reality

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Christmas shopping can be a fun, crazy task this time of year, some Bowling Green families need your help to put presents under the Christmas tree. The Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green wants your help to bring Christmas to kids and teens through their 2022 Christmas Adoption Program.
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
Bowling Green city manager, Salvation Army discuss $4M homeless plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The plan proposed by Mayor Todd Alcott has recently been approved to help curb the homelessness situation Bowling Green faces. Out of the 4 million dollars Alcott proposed to the city commissioners and non-profits in Bowling Green that have an interest in assisting the homeless population, 2 million of that is going toward remodeling and maintaining the old family thrift store building owned by the Salvation Army which has long been used for storage.
UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has won $70,000 after playing the Kentucky 5 an hour before his birthday. “It’s the best birthday gift,” he said. The winning ticket matched all five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot for the December 2nd drawing.
