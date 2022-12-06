Today In The Culture, December 6, 2022: Hindman’s New HQ | Uber Eats Settles with City | Bookends & Beginnings Seeks Help

Read full article on original website
The Color Blue: A Review of Matthew F Fisher’s “Lakes” at Devening Projects
New York artist Matthew F Fisher is known for surreal seascapes that feature enlarged seashells and colossal waves—arching and curving high above the horizon. Growing up going to his grandfather’s beach house in West Hampton, Fisher garnered a young taste for water. These moments in childhood propelled his interest in the ocean and greater water-scapes later in life as an artist.
Lost and Found: Monica Kass Rogers’ “The Alley Project” at Perspective Gallery
Urban explorers are not rare, nor are those photographers who capture the surfaces of the city, but Monica Kass Rogers is in a class by herself with “The Alley Project,” which Rogers has created over a period of three years in the alleyways of Chicago. There are 1,900 miles of alleys in our city, which means Rogers covered a lot of ground. The images themselves, saturated with color and nuance are like abstract paintings. Thoughtful and made with an artist’s eye, these photographs are distilled, in the way haiku is distilled—minimal, material, and carefully created, to spectacular effect.
Belonging Together: Little Black Pearl Introduces Black Wall
A renowned cultural art center firmly rooted in the Black community on Chicago’s near South Side, Little Black Pearl is a collective space where design blends with art and culture in the North Kenwood-Oakland neighborhood. Monica Haslip, founder, executive director and lead designer, reveals a passion for human potential in her approach to projects that exemplifies the organization’s long history. That’s the impetus for establishing a new collective space on the 47th Street corridor to round out a café and market and independent co-working lounge. “The Black Wall came out of self-reflection and the understanding that I wanted to offer spaces that were kind and generous and to invite people to feel a sense of belonging in an environment that is creative and inspiring,” says Haslip. Despite its dark color palette, the black-hued space is uplifting. The project’s appeal lies in the spatial continuum between street frontage interiors and functions—most importantly, in its power to connect, engage and transform the community.
Editor’s Letter: December 2022
We’re starting to experience something unfamiliar in our long history, that is, having more stories ready to publish for an edition than we have space for. This is a very good thing, as there is nothing worse than coming out of a deadline, hoping to take a breath, and realizing that you’re missing a cover story for the next issue. This was especially a problem in all our years as a print weekly.
