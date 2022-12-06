Today In The Culture, December 6, 2022: Hindman’s New HQ | Uber Eats Settles with City | Bookends & Beginnings Seeks Help

A renowned cultural art center firmly rooted in the Black community on Chicago’s near South Side, Little Black Pearl is a collective space where design blends with art and culture in the North Kenwood-Oakland neighborhood. Monica Haslip, founder, executive director and lead designer, reveals a passion for human potential in her approach to projects that exemplifies the organization’s long history. That’s the impetus for establishing a new collective space on the 47th Street corridor to round out a café and market and independent co-working lounge. “The Black Wall came out of self-reflection and the understanding that I wanted to offer spaces that were kind and generous and to invite people to feel a sense of belonging in an environment that is creative and inspiring,” says Haslip. Despite its dark color palette, the black-hued space is uplifting. The project’s appeal lies in the spatial continuum between street frontage interiors and functions—most importantly, in its power to connect, engage and transform the community.

