smilepolitely.com
Weekender: December 9-11
Eat some cheesy chicken flautas, El Paraiso, noon to 3 p.m., $11.25. Make it a Flauta Friday and chow down on these amazing flautas at El Paraiso in Downtown Urbana. These three flautas are perfectly crispy and served piping hot with a cheesy chicken filling, plus sides of rice, beans, and pico de gallo. If you can't make it for lunch, the restaurant opens back for dinner at 4 p.m. and stays open until 8 p.m. (AB)
smilepolitely.com
The IMC has a new stage and is celebrating on Saturday
Urbana's Independent Media Center — with the help of the Twin City Theatre Company and the U of I Department of Theatre — has built a new stage and is hosting a celebration this Saturday. Starting at 4:30 p.m., performers will take the stage providing everything from music...
smilepolitely.com
Champaign’s tree collection will happen January 9th
If you are a real Christmas tree person who lives in Champaign, put January 9th on your calendar. The City of Champaign will be collecting trees for free that day. This won't be by zone like yard waste pickup. All trees need to be on the curb by 6 a.m. on the 9th. Collected trees will be chipped and made into mulch.
smilepolitely.com
Filippo’s of Mahomet: Old school kitch and outstanding Italian food
If you live in Mahomet like I do, the phrase, “Wanna get Filippo’s?” will always be met with a resounding “Yes.” If you’re a regular customer, you also know that due to the popularity of this family owned small business, delivery can take upwards of two hours on any given night. Last year, I was thrilled to learn that Filippo’s pizza can be purchased un-baked to be enjoyed at your convenience. They will even deliver said take-and-bake pie. This is an excellent option for anyone with a crazy schedule, and no time to have a sit-down meal. My family and I decided to avoid the wait and dine-in at Filippo’s for the very first time in our 10-year residence in Mahomet.
smilepolitely.com
The Urbana Bike Project’s kids bike giveaway is December 17th
The Urbana Bike Project is giving away bikes for kids on Saturday, December 17th. You’ll need to bring your kid along so they can pick out their bike; bikes are free. It’s first come, first served, so get there early. Only one bike per kid, and bikes are probably sized for kids ages 1-10.
smilepolitely.com
Closed for good: Everyday Kitchen Restaurant, Cafe, and holiday Miracle Bar
Everyday Kitchen Restaurant, Bar, Cafe, and even the pop-up Miracle Bar have closed permanently, as of yesterday. The restaurant was a handsome place for dinner, and Julie just visited the seasonal Miracle Bar for festive drinks. All reservations for dinner at Everyday Kitchen and for Miracle Bar have been cancelled.
smilepolitely.com
C-U Monthly Weather Review: November 2022
November is often a dynamic weather month in the Midwest, falling right in the peak of our seasonal transition from summer to winter. It's that special time of year where we can still flirt with 80-degrees but are also likely to see our first snowflakes of the season. November 2022 was no different offering early warmth, followed by a cold snap big enough that I thought it was certain to pull the entire month colder-than-average. Still, a late-month rally pulled us back to the warm side of average overall.
smilepolitely.com
Beckman researchers have shown that reading may help preserve memory skills
A team of researchers from Beckman Institute have been studying how reading for pleasure affects memory, and have found that it can help preserve memory skills as people get older. They studied both episodic and working memory. In the context of reading, episodic memory allows us to recall something that...
smilepolitely.com
Urbana Arts Grants applications open on January 2nd
The City of Urbana's Arts & Culture Program recently announced the opening of its 2023 arts grant cycle. Grants will be accepted from January 2nd through 11:59 p.m. on January 31st. Learn more on the Arts Grants website. Top photo from the Urbana Arts & Culture Program Facebook page.
smilepolitely.com
Our 2023 C-U wishlist
As a concept, community and city planning or engineering have always been about the people — how to make workers' lives easier, how to make a family's life easier, or how to encourage an individual's desire to engage with their community. Though much has been done and improved on,...
