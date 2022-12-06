ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Mayor collects $5,000 contribution from longtime city contractor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It appears Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is now accepting campaign contributions from longtime city contractor J.P. Grant. Campaign Finance Reports show the mayor's campaign received a $5,000 contribution from the Columbia businessman. Three years ago, Mayor Scott returned a $4,500 contribution from Grant after investigators determined...
Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman shares priorities for his second term

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman's inauguration is slated for Dec. 5 for his second term after defeating Republican County Council member Jessica Haire in a tightly contested race. The ceremony is scheduled for 11am on the grounds of the Crownsville Hospital Center. Pittman said a lot of his re-election campaign revolved around questions about the size of the county government.
Local pastor weighs in on group violence reduction strategy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expanding the city's group violence reduction strategy. The program will expand into the southwestern and central police districts in the first quarter of 2023, and eventually the entire city by mid-2024. As the city gets ready to expand its group violence...
Come January 1, the mayor’s salary will pass the $200,000 mark

Brandon Scott joins Baltimore’s police commissioner, schools CEO, visitor marketing head, state’s attorney, public works director and just-fired fire chief in the over $200K salary club. It’s that time of year again. No, we’re not talking about the seasonal holidays, but the annual pay increases that are conferred...
4 Baltimore area 'MS-13' gang members charged with racketeering conspiracy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Federal Grand Jury has charged four members of the La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang with racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder and drug trafficking. According to court documents, MS-13 is an "international criminal organization composed primarily of immigrants or descendents if immigrants from El Salvador,...
BCPS responds as teachers upset over issues with pay, health benefits

TOWSON, Md. — The numbers aren't adding up for current and retired teachers in one Maryland county. They say Baltimore County Public Schools needs to fix ongoing issues with paychecks and health benefits. Those teachers are taking their complaints to the school board. The Baltimore County Board of Education...
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Serial bank robber sentenced to 2 decades in federal prison

A serial bank robber was sentenced to over two decades in federal prison for bank robbery and violating terms of supervised release. 46-year-old Christopher Michael Cline, a/k/a “Carisa Cline,” of Gaithersburg, Maryland was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after the defendant pleaded guilty to bank robbery. The defendant also admitted violating two terms of supervised release for previous federal bank robbery convictions.
Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center

WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
Police identify Northwest Baltimore homicide victims

The Baltimore Police Department identified two victims, killed in Baltimore City streets this week. The first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue where they found two victims, suffering from gunshot wounds. 25-year-old Tavaz Myles died at...
