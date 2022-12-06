Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor collects $5,000 contribution from longtime city contractor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It appears Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is now accepting campaign contributions from longtime city contractor J.P. Grant. Campaign Finance Reports show the mayor's campaign received a $5,000 contribution from the Columbia businessman. Three years ago, Mayor Scott returned a $4,500 contribution from Grant after investigators determined...
foxbaltimore.com
Questions remain over the effectiveness of the Mayor’s GVRS crime fighting strategy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The program was piloted in Baltimore's Western Police District at the start of this year. On Tuesday, city officials used charts, graphs, and stats to declare gun violence in the Western District is now trending in the right direction. "I am confident that the strategy is...
wypr.org
Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman shares priorities for his second term
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman's inauguration is slated for Dec. 5 for his second term after defeating Republican County Council member Jessica Haire in a tightly contested race. The ceremony is scheduled for 11am on the grounds of the Crownsville Hospital Center. Pittman said a lot of his re-election campaign revolved around questions about the size of the county government.
foxbaltimore.com
Local pastor weighs in on group violence reduction strategy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expanding the city's group violence reduction strategy. The program will expand into the southwestern and central police districts in the first quarter of 2023, and eventually the entire city by mid-2024. As the city gets ready to expand its group violence...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County interim police chief sworn in following Hyatt's departure
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department has a new Chief. The department is now under the leadership of Chief Dennis Delp. The interim police chief was sworn in by the Honorable Julie Ensor, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Tuesday morning. Delp is a 28-year veteran of the...
weaa.org
Political analyst talks pension bill veto, roles of Baltimore City Council-members
On Monday, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott criticizing his veto of a bill that would allow elected officials to be eligible for pensions in 8 years instead of 12. John Dedie, political analyst joins Gabe Ortis to discuss the push back from...
foxbaltimore.com
Back River advocates worried as City DPW will soon resume full control of wastewater plant
ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Concerns are being shared from eastern Baltimore County, where a consent order for the embattled Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant will soon come to an end. “Scared, worried, and a little bit angry to be honest,” said Desiree Greaver with the Back River Restoration Committee...
foxbaltimore.com
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
baltimorebrew.com
Come January 1, the mayor’s salary will pass the $200,000 mark
Brandon Scott joins Baltimore’s police commissioner, schools CEO, visitor marketing head, state’s attorney, public works director and just-fired fire chief in the over $200K salary club. It’s that time of year again. No, we’re not talking about the seasonal holidays, but the annual pay increases that are conferred...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's 300 homicides leave residents asking if city leaders earned pay raises
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some Baltimore city residents who spoke with FOX45 News say it is not always commonplace for them to earn annual pay raises. Mayor Brandon Scott also ran on a promise to curb crime which won him votes but has yet to be realized. For the 8th...
City Councilman proposes repealing term limits amid battle over pensions
One Baltimore City Council member is hoping to repeal Question K one month after it was overwhelmingly approved by voters.
foxbaltimore.com
4 Baltimore area 'MS-13' gang members charged with racketeering conspiracy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Federal Grand Jury has charged four members of the La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang with racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder and drug trafficking. According to court documents, MS-13 is an "international criminal organization composed primarily of immigrants or descendents if immigrants from El Salvador,...
Wbaltv.com
BCPS responds as teachers upset over issues with pay, health benefits
TOWSON, Md. — The numbers aren't adding up for current and retired teachers in one Maryland county. They say Baltimore County Public Schools needs to fix ongoing issues with paychecks and health benefits. Those teachers are taking their complaints to the school board. The Baltimore County Board of Education...
foxbaltimore.com
'We're all frustrated' | Anne Arundel schools responds to ongoing bus issues
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Schools finally agreed to an interview with Project Baltimore after a Fox45 News report showed students walking to school along highways that don’t have sidewalks. Project Baltimore went to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools administration building to speak with Superintendent...
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
foxbaltimore.com
Serial bank robber sentenced to 2 decades in federal prison
A serial bank robber was sentenced to over two decades in federal prison for bank robbery and violating terms of supervised release. 46-year-old Christopher Michael Cline, a/k/a “Carisa Cline,” of Gaithersburg, Maryland was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after the defendant pleaded guilty to bank robbery. The defendant also admitted violating two terms of supervised release for previous federal bank robbery convictions.
WBAL Radio
Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
After narrow win and a super-short transition, Fitzwater readies an aggressive agenda in Frederick
Frederick County Council includes first African-American elected to county government and an 18-year-old admirer of President Trump. The post After narrow win and a super-short transition, Fitzwater readies an aggressive agenda in Frederick appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center
WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify Northwest Baltimore homicide victims
The Baltimore Police Department identified two victims, killed in Baltimore City streets this week. The first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue where they found two victims, suffering from gunshot wounds. 25-year-old Tavaz Myles died at...
