New Jersey State

The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Keeping Jersey beaches and oceans clean during the winter

While most people come to the Jersey Shore to enjoy the ocean during the summer months, it is still a fun place to be during the winter. New Jersey beaches are a great place to take a walk in the crisp, winter air. Bundle up and enjoy the solitude and tranquility. Listen to the gentle rush of the waves in peace.
NEW JERSEY STATE
‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year

Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
NEW JERSEY STATE
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
No tip? Try this alternative for NJ delivery workers this holiday season

It's that time of year again when UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Post Office, and all other delivery services put it into overdrive to deliver holiday packages to your doorstep. The rush to get you your packages before Christmas day is certainly no easy task, and the drivers of these vehicles play a huge role in making that possible.
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

