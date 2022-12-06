ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Laila Catoe, a 14-year-old who reportedly ran away earlier today. Deputies said Catoe was last seen near Colburn Road at around 2:00 p.mwearing a black mid-drift shirt, black ripped jeans and white crocs. They added that she left the area on foot but was possibly picked up by someone in a blue Nissan Pathfinder SUV with mud tires.
WYFF4.com

Coroner investigating death of missing woman in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner is investigating the death of a missing woman. The body of Amanda Deaton, 43, of Blacksburg, was found around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near Piney Knob Drive in Gaffney, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Her body was about a half mile off...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian hit, killed by truck in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Monday evening. Police said the incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Forest Street and West Saint John Street on Dec. 5. Officers said...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a call around 2:56 a.m. that a residence on the 8200 block of Robbs Avenue was on fire. According to firefighters, three people were in the house at the time of the fire and […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver dies after hitting another car head-on in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a truck was heading west on SC Highway 14 when they attempted to go around another car in a lawful passing zone and hit a driver heading east head-on.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man shot to death in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Tuesday night. According to officers, they responded to the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street after a 911 call reported a disturbance at around 8:40 p.m. They added that as they headed to the scene, another 911 caller said they heard gunshots in the same area.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a missing teenager safe. Deputies said the teenager was last seen near Simpson Road wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweatpants.
FOX Carolina

2 arrested, 1 on the run after stealing trucks, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two men from Anderson County were arrested for stealing two trucks from a business in November. A third man is still on the run. The Sherfif’s Office said on the morning of Nov. 23, deputies were called to...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson PD looking for man last seen on Tuesday

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department needs help finding a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Police said Jevorge Bowie was last seen at 1601 South Fant Street wearing grey sweatpants, brown boots, a dark colored outer jacket and a dark colored windbreaker under it.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing child in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police have found a missing child who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Police said Tuck was found on N. Main...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night. Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman charged after investigation into fentanyl sales in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recenlty charged after deputies reportedly found suspected fentanyl while searching a home in the Mountain Home community. Deputies said on November 30, 2022, crews executed a search warrant at a house on Ferenvilla...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

