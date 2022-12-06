ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Russia slammed Ukraine with another barrage of missiles Monday night into Tuesday, hitting electrical plants and other civilian infrastructure facilities as another explosion hit a Russian airfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IB0eF_0jZ32n8N00
Firefighters extinguish the fire after rockets hit an outdoor market in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday as at least five people were injured when rockets hit residential buildings and a food market. Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country started conducting emergency power shutdowns to stabilize the power grid. He said in the Kyiv region alone, half of the territory remained without power.

Officials in the city of Zaporizhzhia, close to where a critical nuclear power plant is located, said missiles hit critical infrastructure near its borders.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have actually attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, calling it "nuclear terrorism."

"In the last two weeks alone, 33 large-caliber projectiles have been fired at the [nuclear power] station by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Shoigu said.

The continued infrastructure attack comes as snow and sub-zero temperatures are recorded in many regions of Ukraine, affecting millions without electricity and running water. Some experts fear that numerous people could die of hypothermia.

Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration head Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian strikes hit gas pipelines, power lines and more than 10 homes in the district of Nikopol. He said more than 9,000 families were also left without water near the community of Chervonohryhorivka after the attacks.

The governor of Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine , claimed there was a drone attack near a local airbase there. Kyiv has not commented on the attack.

This comes the day after reports of attacks on two separate air bases deep inside Russia. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the attacks that left three people dead in one of the incidents and several people were injured in both.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 4

Related
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia

President Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine is preparing a “powerful countermeasure” against Russian forces and planning “new solutions” to deal with continued attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a countermeasure — an even more powerful countermeasure than...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’

Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
New York Post

Video captures Russian bombers exploding in Ukrainian drone strike

Dramatic video captured the moment two Russian nuclear bombers were reportedly blown up in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack at a military airfield on Monday. The black-and-white footage obtained by East2West News shows a bright flash at the Engels-1 airbase in the Saratov area of Russia. Two service members were wounded in the attack on the two vintage Tupolev Tu-95 planes — four-engine turboprop strategic bombers, which were introduced in 1952,  the Astra Telegram news channel reported, citing unnamed sources. There were no reports of nuclear contamination in the strike on the planes, known as Bears, some 460 miles from the Ukrainian border. The blast...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Newsweek

Map Shows Ukraine Defeating Russia, With 50 Percent of Territory Reclaimed

Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has been ongoing for over eight months, however Moscow's momentum seems to be dwindling, according to new war maps. On Friday, Russia fully retreated from Kherson, the largest urban center conquered by Putin's forces since the Kremlin launched the internationally condemned invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
494K+
Followers
69K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy