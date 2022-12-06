ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Comments / 2

Related
Bay Net

Charles County Man Cries Tears Of Joy After Scratch-Off Win

WALDORF, Md. – White Plains resident claims $100,000 prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A stay-at-home dad from White Plains just received his biggest and most tear-jerking win yet. The lucky player took a chance on two $30 instant tickets. Both were winners, with one yielding a very small prize and the second $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off giving the joyful Charles County resident a $100,000 payday.
WHITE PLAINS, MD
Bay Net

SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served – November 2022

11/01/22- Jacqueline Loye McCarthy, age 37 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Lawrence# 279. 11/01/22- Raymond Michael Messick, age 57 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Budd# 325. 11/01/22- Todd Channing Hensel, age 58 of Leonardtown- Harass: Course of Conduct by Dep. Morgan# 384. 11/02/22- Joshua Antoine Miles, age 33 of no...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Winter Shelter Safe Nights Program To Open Dec. 11, 2022; Registration Now Available

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for people without housing will run Dec. 11, 2022, through Feb. 26, 2023. Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless population by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. Host shelters will provide a warm bed, breakfast, a bagged lunch and dinner. Shelter hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Kathryn Jane Callahan

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Kathryn Jane Callahan, age 35 of Lusby, MD. Callahan is wanted for Contempt of Court- Driving Under the Influence. Anyone with information in regards to Callahan is asked to please contact the Calvert County...
LUSBY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Commissioners Approve Comprehensive Plan Amendments

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has adopted amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan. The BOCC voted on the proposed amendments following a public hearing held Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The adopted amendments reduce or eliminate future expansions for the Huntingtown, Lusby,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Taylor Alexandra Wood

A beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend, Taylor Alexandra Wood left this world unexpectedly, at 29, on November 28, 2022. Born in Prince Frederick, MD on August 27, 1993, to Robert and Lisa (Coppins) Wood, she grew up in St. Mary’s County on the family farm until she moved to Montross, VA in 2017.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

JoAnn Fitzhugh

JoAnn Fitzhugh, 87, of Lexington Park, MD, peacefully passed away on November 8, 2022, at SagePoint Senior Living Services in La Plata, MD. Born on April 17, 1935, she was the daughter of the late J. Jarold Seaber and Lois Podelco (Broadwater) of Westernport, Maryland. Later, she graduated from Bruce High School in 1953.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

CRITICAL MISSING CHILD: Aaron Black, Age 9; Has Been Located

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Deputies are currently searching for a critical missing juvenile, Aaron Black, age 9, last seen in the Chesapeake Beach area wearing a blue & green plaid shirt & dark colored pants (see photo). Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Black, is asked to please...
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
Bay Net

Two Men On Pre-Trial Release Wanted For Removing GPS Monitors In St. Mary’s

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Christopher Glenn James, age 33 of Bushwood. James removed his GPS monitor while on pretrial release for charges of burglary, theft, and driving while intoxicated. James is a white male, 6’1” and weighs 270 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
BUSHWOOD, MD
Bay Net

Troy D. Berry Sworn In As Sheriff Of Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On December 8, 2022, Troy D. Berry was sworn in as Sheriff of Charles County at a ceremony held at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, marking the beginning of his third term as Sheriff. After he took his oath, nearly 300 Police Officers, Court Security Officers and...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Mark Anthony Twigg

Mark Anthony Twigg was born on April 9, 1964, to the late Robert E. Lee and Margaret Twigg in La Plata, MD and passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Mark is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tina Marie Twigg, his brother, Timothy Twigg and sister-in-law, Wanda Twigg, sisters, Robyn Adams and Linda Canter, along with a host of nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

Rural Legacy Area Expanded; 1.3 Million Awarded In Grants For St. Mary’s County Conservation Efforts

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 12, 2022, the Maryland Board of Public Works, Rural Legacy Board approved an expansion of 17,065 acres in the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area, almost doubling the size of this preservation boundary. Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development requested the expansion of the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area, which was supported by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

Anne Arundel Co. sees surge in overdoses

Anne Arundel County's Department of Health is issuing a health warning. Just last weekend, the department reported 16 suspected overdoses and one death. Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman joins FOX 5 to discuss the steps Anne Arundel County is taking to prevent these incidents.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy