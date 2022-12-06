Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Charles County Man Cries Tears Of Joy After Scratch-Off Win
WALDORF, Md. – White Plains resident claims $100,000 prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A stay-at-home dad from White Plains just received his biggest and most tear-jerking win yet. The lucky player took a chance on two $30 instant tickets. Both were winners, with one yielding a very small prize and the second $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off giving the joyful Charles County resident a $100,000 payday.
Bay Net
SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served – November 2022
11/01/22- Jacqueline Loye McCarthy, age 37 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Lawrence# 279. 11/01/22- Raymond Michael Messick, age 57 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Budd# 325. 11/01/22- Todd Channing Hensel, age 58 of Leonardtown- Harass: Course of Conduct by Dep. Morgan# 384. 11/02/22- Joshua Antoine Miles, age 33 of no...
Bay Net
Fifteen Of 18 Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a succession of alcohol compliance checks at 18 businesses in St. Mary’s County. Fifteen of the establishments were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage Sheriff’s Office employee for identification.
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
A Maryland man who bought some scratch-off lottery tickets while waiting for his lunch ended up winning $100,010.
Christmas decoration stolen from Annapolis business
An expensive Christmas decoration was stolen from an Annapolis business Tuesday. Annapolis police reported today that they're investigating the theft
Bay Net
Calvert County Winter Shelter Safe Nights Program To Open Dec. 11, 2022; Registration Now Available
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for people without housing will run Dec. 11, 2022, through Feb. 26, 2023. Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless population by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. Host shelters will provide a warm bed, breakfast, a bagged lunch and dinner. Shelter hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 18: Suicide Bridge perfection and RAR in Cambridge
The eighteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a westbound trip from Ocean City back to Baltimore with a stop at legendary Suicide Bridge Restaurant and RAR in downtown Cambridge. Follow along through all...
Bay Net
CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Kathryn Jane Callahan
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Kathryn Jane Callahan, age 35 of Lusby, MD. Callahan is wanted for Contempt of Court- Driving Under the Influence. Anyone with information in regards to Callahan is asked to please contact the Calvert County...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Brendan Schilling
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Brendan Thomas Schilling, age 27 of Chesapeake Beach, MD. Schilling is wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Schilling is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s...
Bay Net
Calvert County Commissioners Approve Comprehensive Plan Amendments
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has adopted amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan. The BOCC voted on the proposed amendments following a public hearing held Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The adopted amendments reduce or eliminate future expansions for the Huntingtown, Lusby,...
Bay Net
Taylor Alexandra Wood
A beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend, Taylor Alexandra Wood left this world unexpectedly, at 29, on November 28, 2022. Born in Prince Frederick, MD on August 27, 1993, to Robert and Lisa (Coppins) Wood, she grew up in St. Mary’s County on the family farm until she moved to Montross, VA in 2017.
Bay Net
JoAnn Fitzhugh
JoAnn Fitzhugh, 87, of Lexington Park, MD, peacefully passed away on November 8, 2022, at SagePoint Senior Living Services in La Plata, MD. Born on April 17, 1935, she was the daughter of the late J. Jarold Seaber and Lois Podelco (Broadwater) of Westernport, Maryland. Later, she graduated from Bruce High School in 1953.
Bay Net
CRITICAL MISSING CHILD: Aaron Black, Age 9; Has Been Located
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Deputies are currently searching for a critical missing juvenile, Aaron Black, age 9, last seen in the Chesapeake Beach area wearing a blue & green plaid shirt & dark colored pants (see photo). Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Black, is asked to please...
Bay Net
Two Men On Pre-Trial Release Wanted For Removing GPS Monitors In St. Mary’s
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Christopher Glenn James, age 33 of Bushwood. James removed his GPS monitor while on pretrial release for charges of burglary, theft, and driving while intoxicated. James is a white male, 6’1” and weighs 270 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Bay Net
Troy D. Berry Sworn In As Sheriff Of Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On December 8, 2022, Troy D. Berry was sworn in as Sheriff of Charles County at a ceremony held at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, marking the beginning of his third term as Sheriff. After he took his oath, nearly 300 Police Officers, Court Security Officers and...
Bay Net
Stolen Vehicle Chase Through Calvert County Leads To Two Arrests
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On December 4, 2022, Deputy Contic initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with lights and sirens activated for an equipment violation at 3150 N. Solomons Island Road (Tractor Supply) in Huntingtown. The vehicle came to a complete stop on the shoulder of the roadway and...
Bay Net
Mark Anthony Twigg
Mark Anthony Twigg was born on April 9, 1964, to the late Robert E. Lee and Margaret Twigg in La Plata, MD and passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Mark is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tina Marie Twigg, his brother, Timothy Twigg and sister-in-law, Wanda Twigg, sisters, Robyn Adams and Linda Canter, along with a host of nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
Bay Net
Rural Legacy Area Expanded; 1.3 Million Awarded In Grants For St. Mary’s County Conservation Efforts
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 12, 2022, the Maryland Board of Public Works, Rural Legacy Board approved an expansion of 17,065 acres in the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area, almost doubling the size of this preservation boundary. Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development requested the expansion of the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area, which was supported by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel Co. sees surge in overdoses
Anne Arundel County's Department of Health is issuing a health warning. Just last weekend, the department reported 16 suspected overdoses and one death. Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman joins FOX 5 to discuss the steps Anne Arundel County is taking to prevent these incidents.
Bay Net
MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
Comments / 2