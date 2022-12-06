ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

“Blue Lights and Banks” Christmas Collection in Union City

“Blue Lights and Banks” continues at the Obion County Courthouse Christmas tree in Union City today. Volunteers from local banks, the Union City Police Department, Union City Fire Department and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene collecting money, toys and non-perishable food items. Donations are...
UNION CITY, TN
Paxton Media newspapers in Local 6 area to include special section 'We Will Remember,' marking one year since tornado outbreak

On Saturday, subscribers to The Paducah Sun, The Mayfield Messenger and The Princeton Times Leader will see a special section delivered in their newspapers commemorating one year since the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The special section titled "We Will Remember" looks back on the storm, its aftermath and recovery efforts...
PADUCAH, KY
Guess faces censure or removal from City Commission over racially-charged texts

Paducah City Commissioner David Guess faces censure or removal from the Paducah City Commission over racially charged text messages. The commission met in executive session for nearly two and a half hours Wednesday discussing the matter. Before adjourning, Mayor George Bray read a statement condemning the messages, citing diversity and...
Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project.  Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County

Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Former Judge Jameson challenges November election, claims incoming Judge Moore carried out a 'plot' and used misleading tactics to win

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Former Judge Jamie Jameson has filed a lawsuit against his election opponent, incoming Judge Andrea Moore, following his loss in the 2022 general election, asking for the election to be voided on the grounds that Moore engaged in "unfair, untrue, and misleading tactics" to boost her chances of defeating him.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
A tornado destroyed their home and now they’re starting over

MAYFIELD, Ky. — The house had stood on North Sixth Street in Mayfield for 96 years and kept Royce Buck and his wife safe. That was true even as the devastating storm in Dec. 2021 sheared off the roof and upended their lives. What You Need To Know. Royce...
MAYFIELD, KY
Obituaries Dec. 5, 2022

Sharon Virginia Shaw, 73, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Sharon was born on November 16, 1949 in Calloway County to the late Odell and Willa Dean Short Colson. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon and her husband, Paul, were members of Flint Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
Separate collisions in Murray send four to hospital

A pair of accidents in Murray over the weekend sent four people to a local hospital. Murray police responded to the first accident at the intersection of North 12th and Utterback Road. Forty-two-year-old Devry Boggess of Murray told police she had a green light and traveled through the intersection, but...
MURRAY, KY
Hazel Woman Seriously Injured In Hwy. 641 Wreck

Hazel, Ky.–A Hazel woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 641 early Thursday morning. Kayla Underwood, age 33, of Hazel was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the Murray-Calloway Hospital for treatment of serious injuries in the collision. Sean Mulholland, age 38, of Murray, was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HAZEL, KY
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo

MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their Mayfield home with her partner, the train-like roar […] The post Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MAYFIELD, KY

