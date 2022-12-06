Read full article on original website
hardincoindependent.com
Blessing Houses placed in Rosiclare and Cave In Rock to eradicate hunger one person at a time
Randy Bynum, Amy Oxford, Dana Hoover and Scott Quinn of Heaven’s Kitchen stocked the Blessing Houses that day. When faced with food insecurities, residents of Hardin County are now blessed with a new resource thanks to several community service groups who worked together to bring Blessing Houses to Rosiclare and Cave In Rock.
thunderboltradio.com
“Blue Lights and Banks” Christmas Collection in Union City
“Blue Lights and Banks” continues at the Obion County Courthouse Christmas tree in Union City today. Volunteers from local banks, the Union City Police Department, Union City Fire Department and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene collecting money, toys and non-perishable food items. Donations are...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah leaders weighing options after commissioner sent texts with racist connotations regarding local candidate
PADUCAH — During a special called meeting of the Paducah City Commission on Wednesday, it was revealed that Commissioner David Guess sent text messages with racist connotations to a city employee regarding a city commission candidate. Commissioners met in executive session for two hours Wednesday before returning to open...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paxton Media newspapers in Local 6 area to include special section 'We Will Remember,' marking one year since tornado outbreak
On Saturday, subscribers to The Paducah Sun, The Mayfield Messenger and The Princeton Times Leader will see a special section delivered in their newspapers commemorating one year since the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The special section titled "We Will Remember" looks back on the storm, its aftermath and recovery efforts...
KFVS12
Board to decide on removing Paducah Commissioner from office over text with racist overtones
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners met for more than two hours in closed session on Wednesday, December 7, to discuss issues they say could lead to the discipline or removal of a City Commissioner. They were discussing the Commissioner David Guess and a series of text...
kentuckytoday.com
Community finds God’s grace in rebuilding after western Kentucky tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KT) — As the one-year anniversary approaches of a historic tornado that ravaged this community, ministry leaders see God’s grace in the midst of a years-long rebuilding process. “We have seen an outpouring of God’s grace upon people, but we are nowhere near being out...
westkentuckystar.com
Guess faces censure or removal from City Commission over racially-charged texts
Paducah City Commissioner David Guess faces censure or removal from the Paducah City Commission over racially charged text messages. The commission met in executive session for nearly two and a half hours Wednesday discussing the matter. Before adjourning, Mayor George Bray read a statement condemning the messages, citing diversity and...
Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project. Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
radionwtn.com
Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Judge Jameson challenges November election, claims incoming Judge Moore carried out a 'plot' and used misleading tactics to win
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Former Judge Jamie Jameson has filed a lawsuit against his election opponent, incoming Judge Andrea Moore, following his loss in the 2022 general election, asking for the election to be voided on the grounds that Moore engaged in "unfair, untrue, and misleading tactics" to boost her chances of defeating him.
KFVS12
1 year later: Hospital employee recalls her experience the night of the Mayfield tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A year ago Saturday will mark the one year anniversary of the deadly Mayfield tornado. On Wednesday, December 7, another business is reopening to the western Kentucky community. Mercy Health held a ribbon cutting for their new homecare and hospice office, it’s previous building was destroyed by the tornado on December 10, 2021.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital incorporates renew and recharge rooms for health care workers
PADUCAH — As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its fourth year, stress and burnout continue to be an issue for health care workers. That led Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital to create recharge and renew rooms for staff members in different departments of the hospital. After 12-hour shifts of helping...
WCPO
'God was with us.' Returning to home where family survived Mayfield tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Going back to where he used to live is hard for 20-year-old Derrick Smith. The house where his family hunkered down in a closet during last December's tornado is gone. Smith had not been back since late last year. "My home was right here...
Remembering the victims killed in the 2021 western Kentucky tornadoes
KENTUCKY, USA — The December 2021 tornado outbreak changed the lives of thousands of people in Kentucky. For dozens of families, their lives were altered by the loss of a loved one. In total, 80 people were killed across the commonwealth. Now, those families and friends are doing what...
spectrumnews1.com
A tornado destroyed their home and now they’re starting over
MAYFIELD, Ky. — The house had stood on North Sixth Street in Mayfield for 96 years and kept Royce Buck and his wife safe. That was true even as the devastating storm in Dec. 2021 sheared off the roof and upended their lives. What You Need To Know. Royce...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County deputies seek help locating 'wanted fugitive' known for moving frequently
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man they say has no permanent address and "moves around a lot." According to a Thursday release, 27-year-old Jarrett Fields is originally from Graves County, but deputies believe he could be in the Paducah area.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 5, 2022
Sharon Virginia Shaw, 73, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Sharon was born on November 16, 1949 in Calloway County to the late Odell and Willa Dean Short Colson. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon and her husband, Paul, were members of Flint Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
westkentuckystar.com
Separate collisions in Murray send four to hospital
A pair of accidents in Murray over the weekend sent four people to a local hospital. Murray police responded to the first accident at the intersection of North 12th and Utterback Road. Forty-two-year-old Devry Boggess of Murray told police she had a green light and traveled through the intersection, but...
radionwtn.com
Hazel Woman Seriously Injured In Hwy. 641 Wreck
Hazel, Ky.–A Hazel woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 641 early Thursday morning. Kayla Underwood, age 33, of Hazel was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the Murray-Calloway Hospital for treatment of serious injuries in the collision. Sean Mulholland, age 38, of Murray, was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo
MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their Mayfield home with her partner, the train-like roar […] The post Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo appeared first on Daily Montanan.
