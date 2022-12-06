Read full article on original website
Related
The Big Problem With Texas Kolaches, Is They’re Not Kolaches.
As the great philosopher once said, "Ignorance is bliss." Be careful when you're browsing the web; there are things out there that will shake the very foundations of what you like to call "reality." For instance, the big problem with kolaches in Texas, is they aren't kolaches. Let me explain...
“Bless Your Heart”. Five Unique Phrases Exclusive To Texas.
Moving around a lot as a kid has exposed me to all sorts of things. One of those things is different slang and phrases that are specific to the area that I was living in at the time. For example, one of the biggest slang terms I remember (and still...
Be Strong Texas; Don’t Give In To The Colossal Temptations
I don't want to sound "alarmist" and I don't want to come across as a "square." I am here to simply give a heads up to those Texans with certain sensibilities. Be strong Lone Star State. Don't give in to the colossal temptations offered by other states. Texans Going Gambling...
Texas You Lead the Way in Great Baby Names in the 1970’s
When my daughter was born back in the 90s, I knew before I even got pregnant that her name was going to be Faith. I didn't look on the internet to find her name. That wasn't our first stop like it is now. Back then it was more about searching through books, talking to friends, or getting a name from a popular television show.
12 Gigantic Things Only Found in the Great State of Texas
I recently wrote an article about the largest published book in the world and how it came from the great state of Texas. Well, I started looking over the interwebs and found some other gigantic things, that you can only find in the Lone Star State. As it's been well-documented,...
Texas Panhandle Wins Big With 3 Best Counties In Texas For 2022
You may be scratching your head wondering if you read the headline right. You did. Apparently, we're living in the Lone Star land of milk and honey. The science is in, and if you're looking to make a move in Texas, the panhandle is apparently the place to be. The...
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Ran Out Of Gas? Here’s A Texas Drivers License Hack To Save You.
When you're on the road, many different fears can run through your mind. No, I'm not talking about getting in an accident, although that is a fear of many people, including myself. I'm talking about things like blowing out a tire or most embarrassing, running out of gas. The gas...
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0