What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?

It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
Christmas Home Tour, featuring The Borger Home

Mike and Lynnae Borger are from Amarillo, but moved to Pampa seven years ago when Mike felt the calling to join ministry. “We started attending church at Trinity in Amarillo and the job for pastor in Pampa opened up,” Borger said. “I felt that it was the next part of my life the Lord was opening up. When we got the call that we were to pastor the church here, we left our dream home we’d just built in Amarillo but haven’t regretted it for a second because we love this town and the people in it.”
Perfect Present for Christmas? The Gift of Life!

'Tis the season to be jolly, but it's also the season of giving. If you are looking for a great way to give without spending money, then have I got the answer for you. The gift of life aka donating blood. Each year around this time of year, the blood...
Amarillo Man Had Plans To Blow Up Tascosa High School

I'm just going to cut right to the chase here. Bombs going off in people's backyards will always be a cause for concern. I know I hear things pop off randomly when I'm just sitting at home, and I immediately pop up, go outside, and take a look at where the sound came from.
Fundraiser To Benefit Family Of Freshman Jaxon Corbet

Freshman Jaxon Corbet had brain surgery to replace a shunt on Oct. 5. The surgery had an unexpected outcome that has left him in a coma, and he is now fighting due to an acquired brain injury. Corbet has had multiple surgeries, and continues to make progress. In addition, Corbet’s parents are currently exploring options to get him into a rehabilitation facility outside of the Amarillo area that specializes in brain injuries like his.
What to Do When Winter Weather Hits Amarillo

We have been lucky so far. We have had cold weather but no snow. I mean, yes, we have had flurries, but nothing has really stuck to the ground. As we make our move further and further into December we know that luck will change. It is inevitable we will...
Love WT? Show Your Love with this New Car Accessory

WTAMU is a great university in Canyon, Texas. Many people have graduated from this university and have gone on to do great things. I, myself, am a graduate of WTAMU. I'm a proud WT Buff. There are many ways to show that you're a proud alumnus of WT or a...
Owens Corning Blaze

Fire crews from both Randall County and Amarillo responded to a fire at the Owens Corning plant Sunday afternoon. The crews were called out to the blaze in the south furnace area just before at 1;30 p.m. Seven Randall County units and 7 AFD units responded to the blaze. No...
Day Four: Live Updates From Help 4 The Holidays

We made it! The coldest day of Help 4 The Holidays is officially behind us, so now we can really start to crank away. Now, that doesn't mean the wind has left us, and it's still cold as sin here in the morning but hey, it's not about us right?
Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business

One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
