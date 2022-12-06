Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
The Clever Trade Idea For The Lakers And Knicks: Lakers Get Julius Randle And Two Players
This trade would send a Julius Randle-centered package to the Los Angeles Lakers
Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business
Tim Duncan once lost $20 million by trusting the wrong person and explained how the experience changed his approach to business.
“I don’t want the leader of my team to be Trae Young” — Bill Simmons and Ryan Russillo on all the guards they'd take ahead of Trae Young
When it comes to winning basketball, Simmons and Russillo believe that there are 8 point guards under 30 that are better than Young.
NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers could be very busy with trades soon according to NBA insiders.
Kyrie Irving Reacts to Brittney Griner Coming Home
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving reacts to Brittney Griner being released by Russia and coming home
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
"I want the SOB out of here" — How the NBA's drug problem got Ron Harper traded out of Cleveland
Lenny Wilkens believes that if the Cleveland Cavaliers had kept Ron Harper, then they would've ousted Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls
Kyle Kuzma on getting traded to Wizards from Lakers: ‘As soon as I got traded, I was ready to be more’
In the 2021 NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to trade for former MVP Russell Westbrook. While the returns on that trade have been the subject of much debate since then, there is no question when it comes to whether or not forward Kyle Kuzma benefited from the deal.
Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance
Isiah Thomas reveals Karl Malone reached out to apologize to him for hitting him in the face.
Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg
Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
"I'm here and I plan to finish my career here" — when Patrick Ewing left the New York Knicks for the Seattle Supersonics
Patrick Ewing hinted at how things played out with him and the Knicks that prompted him to leave the team in 2000.
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, Nia Long split
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and longtime partner Nia Long have split. The development comes in the wake of his suspension by the Celtics after it was revealed Udoka had been having an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. The split was first reported by People’s Joelle Goldstein and Lanae Brody.
“Being able to stay out to 5AM and still score 40” — Dwyane Wade on his favorite memory from the 2006 Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade still couldn't help but be elated whenever he looked back at his 2006 run with the Miami Heat.
NBA Analyst Explains Why New York Knicks Should Try To Acquire DeMar DeRozan
New York Knicks have been encouraged to go for DeMar DeRozan.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
Legendary NBA Fan Reportedly Died Over The Weekend
The Lakers lost one of their most famous fans over the weekend. Norm Pattiz, the founder of the original Westwood One and PodcastOne, passed away at 79. Pattiz owned courtside seats to the Lakers for over three decades. He had the chance to watch a plethora of superstars, like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
NBA: Kyrie Irving scores 33 points as Brooklyn Nets beat Charlotte Hornets
Kyrie Irving scored 33 points and made nine assists as the Brooklyn Nets held on for a 122-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA. Kevin Durant also claimed 29 points, nine rebounds and eight assists at the Barclays Center in New York. The Nets set a season high...
Kristaps Porzingis opens up about his failed partnership with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks - “I just wasn’t the right guy”
When asked about his failed stint with the Mavs, Porzingis admitted that he and Luka Doncic were not a strong fit on the court together
Knicks Likely To Trade Cam Reddish Before Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks and forward Cam Reddish have begun discussions about parting ways via trade this season.
LOOK: 'King of Broadway' Trae Young Trolls Knicks With Wednesday Sneakers
For as much as they get on his case during his yearly visits to Manhattan, New York Knicks fans likely wouldn't mind seeing Trae Young don the team's blue-and-orange aesthetic. On Wednesday, they got their wish ... but at the expense of an apparent dunk from Young. As the Atlanta...
