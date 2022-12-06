Read full article on original website
Retired at last
3d ago
I’m happy to see this young man recognized. I wish we could see more of this. I doubt if he’s the only one in Akron Ohio.
Reply
7
Love -not-Hate
3d ago
congratulations to you and keep up the good work and be a shinning example of doing what it takes to have a bright future. 🌞
Reply
3
Real Is Rare
3d ago
Good job young man I like to see positive things going on with the youth🏆🫶🏾
Reply
7
