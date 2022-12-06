ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just launched an unreal Black Friday sale — save up to 80%

Always wanted a Coach bag but could never justify the splurge? You're in luck: Coach Outlet's incredible Black Friday sale launched early, and it's huge — we're talking an extra 25% off sitewide. That means styles that are already marked down get an even deeper discount, so you can scoop up the brand's iconic goods for up to 80% off. Seriously — we spotted prices slashed by $350! No promo code needed — discounts will magically appear at checkout. In true Black Friday fashion, the most coveted pieces will go fast — so make sure to grab the ones you're eyeing ASAP.
CNET

Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.

