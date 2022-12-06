Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Inquirer
Housing aid is half wasted; and state rep took dirty money
Despite Connecticut's high housing costs and severe shortage of housing, Connecticut's Hearst newspapers reported last week that half the federal government housing vouchers issued in the state in the last three years have expired unused. That's about 3,000 vouchers. The federal government estimates that about $1.6 million in available housing...
Journal Inquirer
Lamont official: Heating aid grants for many families will increase
Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration didn’t solve the financial puzzle Wednesday that heating assistance advocates having been working on for months. But it connected a big piece. Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford announced the $30 million in state funds that legislators committed last week for the Low...
Journal Inquirer
With $150 million on the line, school districts submit 130 applications for ventilation grants
A new grant program has demonstrated widespread demand for funding to improve air quality in Connecticut schools, as experts continue to cite ventilation as a key tool in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne illnesses. According to the state’s Department of Administrative Services, Connecticut school districts submitted 130...
Journal Inquirer
Thousands of residents can now have their cannabis convictions erased
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that 44,000 residents will see their cannabis possession convictions fully or partially erased as part of a 2021 law that legalized the adult use of cannabis products. This means residents who then have their records erased may now tell employers, landlords, and schools that their...
Manager finalists to meet public Monday
GLASTONBURY — The finalists to succeed longtime Town Manager Richard J. Johnson are the town managers of Weston and Winchester and an engineer who has spent the last 16 years as director of public services for Newport, Rhode Island. The town will hold a “meet-and-greet” from 6 to 7:30...
Journal Inquirer
CT corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says
A special program designed to shelter corrections officers in hotels during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, using millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding, was repeatedly abused by prison workers, according to an ongoing state investigation. The Department of Correction set up the Temporary Emergency Lodging Program in...
Summing up No. 5 UConn's 75-54 win at Florida
UConn (10-0) trailed 5-4 with 16:45 left in the first half before going on a 14-2 run to grab a lead it would never relinquish. The Gators (6-4) cut the deficit to 10 on a Kowacie Reeves three with 13:09 to play, but were held without a field goal for the next 7:05 as the Huskies rebuilt their advantage to 20.
Betz: Clingan exceeding expectations
One of the big questions many observers had entering the 2022-23 UConn men’s basketball season was how freshman center Donovan Clingan would adjust from playing high school basketball in the Nutmeg State to the NCAA Division I level. This sportswriter had that question in his own mind. Obviously, no...
UConn’s Jackson, now healthy, anxious to keep expanding his game
STORRS — Andre Jackson has worked his way back into the UConn men’s basketball team’s starting lineup after suffering a preseason injury that saw him miss the first three games of the season. But that doesn’t mean the 6-foot-6 junior guard is entirely satisfied with the six...
Princeton's Berube ready, excited for homecoming
As Carla Berube and Kara Wolters would make their way to Gampel Pavilion to take the court for the UConn women’s basketball team during their playing days slightly more than a quarter-century ago, they’d listen to Tom Cochrane’s hit song, “Life is a Highway” for inspiration.
Short-handed Huskies not feeling sorry for themselves
STORRS — About 20 minutes before the UConn women’s basketball team started practice at Gampel Pavilion on Tuesday, Paige Bueckers walked off to watch Azzi Fudd take some shots around the basket. Bueckers had a sleeve on her surgically-repaired left knee. Fudd had a brace on her right...
Police searching for assault suspect
VERNON — Police today are continuing to search for a suspect in an assault that occurred in the Rockville section of town on Tuesday. Police Lt. Robert Marra said they know the identity of the man they’re searching for, but haven’t located him yet. According to Marra,...
Knee injury sidelines UConn's Fudd 3–6 weeks
The UConn women's basketball team's injury list continues to grow. Sophomore guard Azzi Fudd is expected to miss three to six weeks after suffering a right knee injury Sunday in the first quarter of the Huskies' game at Notre Dame, the school announced Tuesday. Fudd underwent an evaluation on Monday and an MRI confirmed the injury. She will be continuously monitored by the UConn sports medicine staff, the school added.
Comments / 1