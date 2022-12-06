UConn (10-0) trailed 5-4 with 16:45 left in the first half before going on a 14-2 run to grab a lead it would never relinquish. The Gators (6-4) cut the deficit to 10 on a Kowacie Reeves three with 13:09 to play, but were held without a field goal for the next 7:05 as the Huskies rebuilt their advantage to 20.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO