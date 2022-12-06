ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, KY

wnky.com

SUNRISE SPECIAL – Light the Path

For today’s Sunrise Special Interview, we met with Karen Foley to talk about Light the Path. On Sunday, everyone is invited to participate in this community-wide light vigil. This weekend is the one year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky. The community is encouraged to gather together...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – FROSTY

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Frosty. With a huge heart and lots of love to give, Frosty is still looking for her forever home! You can adopt this snuggly girl over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. Or you can view Frosty and other available shelter pets on the Petfinder website, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Mistletoe Market rescheduled for this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10. The newly scheduled date is due to the event being postponed last weekend. The market will be located in the Historic Taylor’s Chapel next to SoKY Marketplace at 636 Center St. in Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Horizon PACE, Beshear celebrate care center opening in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Horizon PACE, which celebrated its grand opening in Bowling Green. Bowling Green’s facility will serve people 55 and older with a nursing-home level of care, particularly if they are facing medical conditions requiring services, with a goal to allow people to stay in their home longer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKR

Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track

It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

220 BG kids need YOUR donations to make Christmas a reality

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Christmas shopping can be a fun, crazy task this time of year, some Bowling Green families need your help to put presents under the Christmas tree. The Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green wants your help to bring Christmas to kids and teens through their 2022 Christmas Adoption Program.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
ucbjournal.com

Drake’s to open location in Cookeville

Restaurant and bar is expanding reach over the next quarter. Cookeville – Drake’s plans to open a location in Cookeville very soon. The plans presented to the City of Cookeville show the new restaurant will be located next to Panda Express in the Shoppes at Eagle Point. The...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Bowling Green city manager, Salvation Army discuss $4M homeless plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The plan proposed by Mayor Todd Alcott has recently been approved to help curb the homelessness situation Bowling Green faces. Out of the 4 million dollars Alcott proposed to the city commissioners and non-profits in Bowling Green that have an interest in assisting the homeless population, 2 million of that is going toward remodeling and maintaining the old family thrift store building owned by the Salvation Army which has long been used for storage.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man wins $70,000 for birthday in Kentucky jackpot

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green man got a big surprise after finding out an hour before his birthday he had bought a Kentucky Lottery ticket worth $70,000. The Warren County man, who wished to remain anonymous, held a ticket matching all five numbers to win the game’s Kentucky 5 jackpot for the Dec. 2 drawing.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
GREENVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Commodities to be given out today

Today is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. this morning until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

